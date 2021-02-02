Two previously positive residents for the South African coronavirus variant

Two Montgomery County residents have previously been seen as positive for the South African variant COVID-19, which is believed to be more transmissible.

Dr. Travis Gayles, county health official, wrote in a statement to Bethesda Beat on Monday evening that the cases are preliminary positive and the county is awaiting final confirmation.

We believe they are related to travel, he wrote.

Montgomery County health officials were notified of the cases Monday morning, according to Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county health department.

She said officials expect to receive final confirmation within a day or so.

Typically, the state makes this kind of announcement because the state lab would be the one involved, she said. We do not do any laboratory analysis here at the county level.

The South African variant COVID-19 also referred to as variant B.1.351 has a mutation that is believed to make it more contagious than other variants.

The other two variants are known as the UK (UK) and Brazilian variants.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work against the South African variant, but are slightly less protective against it. Moderna is working on a boost for the variant.

During a press conference Monday morning, Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of the county Department of Health and Human Services, initially brought up the preliminary issues when he said there were two instances of the variant in Montgomery County residents.

Our Disease Control Team was informed that there are two individuals who are residents of Montgomery County [who] had positive preliminary evidence for [the] The COVID-19 variant of South Africa, he said. Early indications suggest they may be related to travel and are being cared for at a hospital in another jurisdiction.

Both county residents are currently in a different jurisdiction, he said, adding that he did not know which one.

When asked to confirm possible variants found in two Montgomery County residents, Charlie Gischlar, a State Department spokeswoman, declined to comment directly on the two cases.

He noted in an email Monday evening that Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday a COVID-19 case in Maryland with variant.

The person on that occasion is living in the Baltimore metropolitan area, is recovering at home isolated and does not require hospitalization, Gischlar wrote.

At this time there are no confirmed additional cases related to variant B.1.351. Importers It is important to note that variant B.1.351 has not been shown to cause more serious illness or increased risk of death when compared to other variants, he wrote. This is what we have right now, and we will continue to provide information until it becomes available.

Maryland has one confirmed case of the South African variant and eight confirmed cases of the UK variant. States is the second state to have a case with the South African variant, after South Carolina, which has two confirmed cases.

Across the country, 467 cases of variants have been reported in the UK in 32 countries. The only confirmed case of the Brazilian variant in Minnesota.

