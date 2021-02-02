No written guarantee for deliveries of EU vaccines, says international trade minister

International Trade Minister Mary Ng said she has received assurances that export controls on vaccines introduced by the European Union will not affect Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine orders.

Testifying Monday at the House of Commons trade committee, Ng said the government provided verbal assurances in telephone conversations with EU officials that Canadian deliveries would not be interrupted.

Opposition MPs asked Ng why the government had not provided a more formal guarantee, written by the EU.

Ng said she spoke with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I reiterated that Canada has advanced purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers in Europe and we expect those agreements to be respected,” Ng said.

“Vice President Dombrovskis gave strong assurances that this mechanism would not delay vaccine deliveries to Canada, and we both committed ourselves to continuing to work together, as we have done since the beginning of the pandemic.”

On January 29, the European Commission introduced new export controls for the 27-member bloc, which requires member states to obtain authorization before they can export doses of vaccines from the EU.

Export control raised concerns that Canada ‘s advance purchase agreements may be disregarded, which would threaten the supply of vaccines coming into the country. Canada is not on a list of countries excluded from the controls.

LOOK|The Minister of Commerce asked why Canada is not exempted from EU vaccine export controls:

Minister Mary Ng addresses Daniel Blaikie’s questions about how the European Union’s new export rules for COVID-19 vaccines are affecting Canada’s supply. 4:48

While Ng said Canada would prefer to get that list, she gave no details on a way to do so. She reiterated that other countries such as the United States and Australia are not excluded.

Ng said she spoke with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilms on Sunday, who gave similar assurances that Canada’s advanced purchase agreements would be respected. ThePfizer vaccines, which Canada has ordered, are manufactured in Puurs, Belgium.

Conservative MP ZiadAboultaif said the government should have asked for a written guarantee.

“There is a term here if it is not written, [it] it never happened. Do you agree? “Aboultaifasked.

Ng replied that she was confident in the insurance she had received.

“What I would say is that assurances from a vice president and commissioner of the European Union, as well as the president of the European Union, for a prime minister, is a … good thing,” Ng said.

Few legal options, says the expert

Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations at Global Affairs Canada Steve Verheul told the committee that Canada does not have many mechanisms to challenge new controls through CETA, the country’s free trade agreement with the European Union.

“For the special ones [export control] measures, the EU is probably on a strong ground, “he said.

LOOK|Trade negotiator says Canada is not yet ready to use attractive measures against the EU:

Steve Verheul spoke Monday with UN Liberal MP Randeep Sarai on the Commons International Trade committee. 2:16

Verheulalso said officials are looking more closely at whether the exemption from controls for certain countries was discriminatory and said the issue could come up in the World Trade Organization.

Ng said the federal government would fight protectionism and continue to work with the European Union.