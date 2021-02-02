Suga to extend COVID-19 state of emergency for 10 prefectures: Asahi Shimbun





Japan is moving to extend the state of emergency beyond the February 7 deadline, a recognition that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has failed to deliver on his promise to bring the COVID-19 crisis under control. Suga was expected to hold a press conference on February 2 in which he would explain the extension of the state of emergency for 10 prefectures until March 7. The prime minister declared a state of emergency on January 7 for Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures and later expanded it to cover seven more prefectures. At the time, he said new coronavirus infections would be contained within a month. But only Tochigi Prefecture will be removed from the list of 11 prefectures covered by the state of emergency. The Prime Minister was expected to call on the public for further co-operation with the government’s demands to control COVID-19 infections. Sources said the panel of experts dealing with the COVID-19 crisis would hold a meeting on February 2 before making a formal decision to extend the state of emergency. Although the number of new infections has been declining, the medical care situation, especially in the major urban centers of Tokyo and Osaka, is still very tight. This led government officials to conclude that the state of emergency should remain in place for those two prefectures, as well as those neighbors that are closely linked in terms of economic and other activities. Following a meeting of the government Task Force on 1 February, Suga told reporters that while new COVID-19 cases were dwindling, the situation was one that required further care. Sources in the prime minister’s office said the prolonged state of emergency could be lifted for 10 prefectures before the new March 7 deadline if the infection situation in their jurisdictions improves. The state of emergency will continue for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures in Kanto, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in Kansai, Aichi and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, and Fukuoka prefecture on the main southern island of Kyushu. Following the expert panel meeting, Suga will appear before the Rules and Steering Committees of the two Diet Chambers for the first time to explain what the government would decide. So far, such reports to the committees have been made by Yasutoshi Nishimura, the state minister in charge of economic revitalization who also leads the government’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis. Government officials had said the standards for the second-highest level of the Phase 3 alert would have to be met before the state of emergency was lifted. But Tokyo and Osaka have only met the stages of phase 3 for two of the six indicators. An advisory panel of the health ministry met on February 1st and confirmed that the number of new cases has dropped since mid-January. But experts also noted that the number of patients with serious symptoms and the number of deaths from COVID-19 have continued at near record levels. The Panel concluded that the medical care situation remained in a very serious condition.







