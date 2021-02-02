Coloradans worried about the lack of instructions to visit vaccinated nursing homes

DENVER (KDVR) – Gretchen Samuels climbs the memories of traveling the world with her husband Mike. The college lovers got married in 1985 shortly after graduating from UCLA and have lived in Colorado for 27 years.

But this past year posed the biggest challenge as Mike’s mental state began to deteriorate.

He was eventually diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, a rare but most common type of dementia in people under the age of 60. Samuels had to make the difficult decision to place him in a memory care institution in November 2019.

I went to meet him three or four days a week and then they closed, Samuels said. And since then, I have not been able to touch it for almost a year.

Samuels says his condition has worsened in the 11 months he has been in confinement at the facility, but he does not know if it is isolation or illness. Their interactions have been reduced to video calls, as they have tried personal visits that are not well related to Mike’s condition because he is confused as to why they should meet outside.

He does not speak, said Samuels. I do not know that he understands anymore.

But Samuels has hoped the rules of the visits will change as everyone in the institution fully vaccinated. Mike is scheduled to take his second dose on Tuesday.

This is the light at the end of the tunnel, this is what we expected, but I am not taking, I was not taking any word, said Samuels.

Coloradans like Samuels are wondering when they can resume in-store visits to a fully vaccinated facility, but are getting few substance responses. Facilities often point to the county or state.

While the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) acknowledges two weeks after the second dose provides highly effective protection, they are still awaiting guidance from the federal government.

We expect it to change and we are working on that and we know we should ask both the CMS and the CDC for their guidance because we need to stay within their protection, said CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France.

France said it expects to see some guidance from the CMS or CDC in about two weeks.

A CDC spokesperson sent the following statement to Troubleshooters:

Vaccination is a critical step in protecting people across the US and helping to end the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that visitation restrictions are difficult for both residents and their loved ones, and for many people in long-term care institutions, widespread vaccination can help pave the way for safe visits with loved ones again. The CDC and CMS continue to review vaccination information in nursing homes and will update visitation guidelines as soon as we feel it is safe to do so. However, even after vaccination, residents and staff in these facilities should continue to follow current guidelines to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, social distance and infection control, and frequent hand cleaning. CDC spokesman