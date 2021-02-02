Isolated rain and storms in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India Weather forecast across the country for 5 days A new western concern is set to affect the weather in the western Himalayan region (WHR) from Tuesday onwards. Rainfall over the next four days (Tuesday through Friday) is expected over the northern parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where 20-50 cm of snow is likely to fall. Moreover, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has predicted that rain / snow scattered in a fairly diffused to moderate light, along with isolated storms, lightning and hail, are all very likely during WHR over 3- February 5. Heavy snow / snow is on the cards over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 3-4 February, and over Himachal Pradesh on 4 February. Furthermore, the interaction between this western disturbance and the southeastern low-level southeast of the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to widespread rain / thunderstorms with isolated lightning and hail over (i) areas of Northwest India during February 3-5; ii) Madhya Pradesh during 4-5 February, and over Uttar Pradesh East, Bihar and Jharkhand during 5-6 February. Meanwhile, northern areas such as Punjab and Haryana will be particularly affected by rain and possibly storms on Thursday. High humidity is likely to cause dense fog, effectively creating noticeably low conditions across the Punjab plains on Friday morning. In fact, dense to very dense fog is in forecast isolated in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Dense fog is also possible in isolated pockets over Bihar over the next three days, and over the West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Sub-Himalayas over the next two days. It will decrease in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter. In terms of temperatures, the overnight minimum in Gangetic West Bengal and neighboring areas is expected to be lower than normal on Tuesday and Wednesday and to rise on Friday and Saturday. Madhya Pradesh may see colder-than-normal minimums from Friday onwards due to prevailing winds in the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be warmer than normal in Rajasthan and neighboring areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. 5-day rainfall forecast across India from 2-6 February. (TWC Meeting Team) 2-Day Regional Forecast Tuesday Snow / rain and isolated storms are likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Rain and isolated secludes are possible over Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Dense fog is expected in isolated locations above the Ganga and Brahmaputra plains.

Cold wave and / or cold day conditions are forecast in some pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Wednesday Scattered snow / rain and storms are likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Isolated snow / rain and storms are on the letters to Uttarakhand, while isolated rains and storms are expected over Punjab and Haryana.

Furthermore, isolated snow / rain is possible over Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, while Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to experience isolated rainfall.

Dense fog is on the horizon in isolated locations above the Ganga and Brahmaputra plains.

Cold wave and / or cold day conditions are likely over some pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

