International
Three tropical cyclones were active north of NZ – but did not bring rain
On a rare occasion, for a short time three tropical cyclones were active at the same time in northern New Zealand, but there is no sign of any rain from the storms that pave the way to this country next week.
In the early hours of Monday, Tropical Cyclone Ana was a Category 3 force event near Fiji, Tropical Cyclone Bina was a Category 1 hurricane also in the general area of Fiji, and Tropical Cyclone Lucas was in Category 2 power on west towards Australia.
Ana brought heavy flooding to parts of Fiji over the weekend.
The building lasted just like a cyclone for six to 12 hours, said MetService tropical cycle forecaster Micky Malivuk. It was small and referred to as a dwarf cyclone.
It is very unusual to have three cyclones in such a small space, he said. When tropical cyclones developed, they usually needed a lot of space and energy around them.
A combination of factors was causing the cyclones to weaken as they moved south, Malivuk said.
To the south with latitude 20 degrees south, there was an area of very strong upper level winds that destroyed the entire structure of the TPP.
The other factor was a high blocking decline over New Zealand that was expected to continue for a week or so.
A high lock will block any weaker feature, Malivuk said. If it were a stronger feature, it might pierce.
But the combination of the two features was keeping the weather away from New Zealand, even the usual fronts and lowlands developing in the south and west of the country.
Slightly a rapid cooling that MetService indicates that arrival in Dunedin on Wednesday morning will mainly affect the eastern areas for a while, but another altitude was expected to form after that, Malivuk said.
At noon on Tuesday (NZT) the Fiji Meteorological Service said Ana was far south of Fiji and had descended to a tropical lowland earlier in the day. The service expected Anna’s remains to pass well into eastern New Zealand.
The Vanuatu Department of Meteorology and Geo-Hazards indicated that Lucas was in the Category 3 to 7 force on Tuesday morning (NZT) and was on a course he would take between Vanuatu and New Caledonia on Tuesday.
Lucas was heading southeast and was expected to be a Category 2 force by 7pm. On Wednesday and Thursday he was expected to return and head southwest, back to Australia.
Sometime next week, Lucas’s remains, which by then would be damp, were expected to be taken from a trough from Australia and moved to New Zealand, Malivuk said. How much this moves in New Zealand is still a big question mark.
Long-range computer models looking at the situation six to 10 days away were rotating more areas around the Fiji area, he said. There was a possibility of another tropical cyclone forming in the tropics in the next two weeks.
