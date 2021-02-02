China’s Yunnan kicks off international photo contest | News

Beijing, February 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Of China Yunnan Province launches a new global “Wild Yunnan Through the Lens” photo campaign on Instagram, encouraging visitors around the world to share photos of their beautiful memories as they traveled through Yunnan.
Global photography competition, organized by travel.ifeng.com, will be officially launched on the Instagram account @travel_ifeng at 1 February 2021. Anyone can post pictures of them Yunnan travel with the hashtag #wildyunnanthroughthelens to enter the online contest. The organizer will announce the most winners March 31.
Yunnan, located in the southwest China, is one of the most popular tourism destinations in the country for international travelers. In 2019, global travelers made a total of 7.39 million trips to the province, which features an extraordinary mix of ethnic minority culture, stunning landscapes and diversified ecosystem. Famous tourism destinations of the province include Lijiang, Dali, Shangri-La and Xishuangbanna.
Yunnan ranked at the top China for its biodiversity. From snow-capped mountains to tropical rainforests, the province expects the largest number of plant species in the country, providing a great location for a wide range of animal species. It is known as the “kingdom of fauna” and the “kingdom of flora”. There are many rare and endangered animals in Yunnan, many of which can not be found elsewhere in China.
The global tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, as international travel has been severely restricted since last year. Local tourism industry hopes photo contest can remind global travelers of their memories Yunnan, share their experiences and help care for the vulnerable ecosystem and our mother Earth.
The organizer of the competition, on behalf of Yunnan the tourism industry, also makes an invitation to visitors all over the world to review this magical place. Yunnan is ready to host international tourists to enjoy the beauty there as soon as international travel opens.
Post your photo now
Instagram users just need to post their photos with the hashtag #wildyunnanthroughthelens to participate. All kinds of pictures around Yunnan are welcome, especially those that contain:
- Cultural diversity in Yunnan, a major attraction for tourists and an important asset for the development of the local tourism industry.
- E Junanit unique and excellent ecotourism experiences, such as rainforest travel with a local guide, mountain camping trips or natural hot springs.
- E Junanit rich natural resources, including photographs representing the most diverse ecosystem in China.
- Festivals and activities at Yunnan, full of myths and celebrated by singing, dancing and painting.
- E Junanit breathtaking landscapes and views of the snow-capped mountains in a truly tropical setting.
Prices and Rates: Reimbursement of your next tripursed
Winners will be selected from a combination of a panel of highly qualified tourism professionals and the number of “likes” and “comments” on Instagram.
The 5 best winners will receive the following prizes:
- First place: a Yunnan travel fund of 8,000 RMB;
- Second place: a Yunnan travel fund of 5,000 RMB;
- 3rd to 5th place: a 3000 RMB Yunnan travel fund.
The travel fund will be valid from May 1 2021 by the end of 2024. The five winners will also be awarded the title of “Tourism Recommendation Officer of the Year”.
In addition, 20 high quality photographic works selected from this campaign will be on display during the 2021 United Nations Biodiversity Conference.
The members of the trial panel will be announced soon
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-yunnan-launches-online-international-photo-competition-301219563.html
BURIMI iFeng.com