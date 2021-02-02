8,635 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, lowest one-day rise in eight months





In the last 24 hours, 94 Covid-related deaths were reported. New Delhi:

With 8,635 cases of fresh coronavirus in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest one-day increase in its number in nearly eight months, government data showed this morning. In a push to fight the pandemic, the country has vaccinated its citizens much faster than any other nation in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday on his radio address – “Mann Ki Baat”. More than 39 lakhs have been vaccinated since the government launched the largest inoculation machine on January 16, according to Health Ministry data. Here are 10 highlights of this great story: The increase in Covid infections in the last 24 hours has been the lowest since June 2 when 8,171 cases were registered. A total of 1,07,66,245 infections have been recorded since January 30 last year when Kerala reported the country’s first case of COVID-19 – a student who had returned from Wuhan, China, where the pandemic is believed to have begun. More than 1.04 crore patients were cured within a year; To date, 1,54,486 disease-related deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 94 deaths of patients receiving Covid were reported nationwide. This is the lowest since May 12 when 87 deaths were reported. Since October, India has seen a drop in cases recorded every day. While the increase in cases has been curbed in most parts of the country, the center has rushed “two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to cooperate with state health authorities in establishing public health measures to manage COVID- 19, “reads a government statement. “At a time when almost all states / territories of the union are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases. Currently, only these two “States are contributing to almost 70% of COVID-19 active cases in the country,” the statement added. India has almost doubled its healthcare spending in its annual budget. The country will spend an estimated Rs. ALL 2.23 billion on public health expenditures in FY 2021-2022 – an increase of 137 percent compared to budgeted expenditures from last year – said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget has been announced an annual budget of Rs 35,000 crore for vaccines. “We will spend more if necessary,” Ms Sitharaman added. Allocating the budget for vaccines will help end the pandemic, said Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. India has also helped other nations in their fight against Covid. South Africa took its first group on Monday. The five states that saw the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours are: Kerala (3,459), Maharashtra (1,948), Tamil Nadu (502), Chhattisgarh (322) and Gujarat (298). With three deaths in 24 hours, Delhi recorded the lowest COVID-19 deaths in 10 months. The national capital has been on the road to recovery. India’s recovery rate is 97 percent. Active cases have dropped to 1.64 lak. Worldwide, more than 10 crore have been affected by the virus so far.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos