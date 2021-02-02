Joining RLSP-JD (U) on cards? A day after AIMIM MLAs meet Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha follows s – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha’s Sunday meeting with Prime Minister Nitish Kumar has sparked speculation about the former JD (U) party reuniting in the near future. Upendra Kushwaha had also held meetings with senior JD (U) leaders in the recent past.

On Sunday, former Union Minister Kushwaha went to meet CM at his residence with a possible corner cabinet expansion. Former JD (U) state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh also attended the meeting between Nitish Kumar and Kushwaha.

“It was a meeting between two brothers – Nitish Kumar and me. “We are like brothers for a long time despite our changes in politics,” Kushwaha told the media after leaving the PM’s residence.

When asked about the political uproar over the merger of RLSP with JD (U), Kushwaha gave no details saying this is not true. Sources said Kushwaha is being persuaded to be with JD (U) by senior Vashishtha leader Narayan Singh, who has been taken very seriously by Kushwaha.

Singh told the media that the meeting was very cordial and encouraging, but he also avoided saying anything about the union. But if a reliable NDA source is trusted, the RLSP will take some LMC seats from the Governor’s quota if it joins or comes into alliance with JD (U). “Upendra Kushwaha as the leader of BJP and former union minister Shahanwaz Hussain can also be elected to the state legislative council through the quota of the Governor. “The talks are taking place under strict political confidentiality,” said an NDA source.

RLSP had competed with BSP and AIMIM in recent assembly polls. A few days ago, the only MLA of BSP Jaman Khan from Chainpur to Kaimur joined JD (U). The day before Kushwaha met CM Nitish Kumar, all five AIMIM MLAs had met Nitish Kumar.

“After the AIMIM MLAs met with the CM, it was Kushwaha’s turn. So something big is being done. “Wait a few weeks now,” said political analyst RK Verma, adding that the NDish Kumar-led JD (U) has put a lot of sharp brains into parties like RCP Singh and others to take advantage of the opportunity.

RLSP, meanwhile, denied rumors of the merger via Twitter. “The news about the merger of RLSP is unfounded and wrong. “Taking into account the aspirations of the people both in Bihar and in the country, RLSP will continue its fight”, reads the tweet.

But some experienced Patna political analysts strongly believe that the RLSP now has no other option after scouting in the Bihar polls, but either to join the JD (U) or to form an alliance with the NDA. “Kushwaha has worked in alliance with the NDA in the past and his political temperament does not differ much from the others in the NDA. “From now on, the main goal of the RLSP is to consolidate its position in state policy which has been practically weakened as the recent polls with no single country went to it,” said political analyst Pawan Kumar Yadav.

Kumar had made Kushwaha the opposition leader in 2004, even though he was an MLA for the first time, ignoring many lawmakers who had suggested otherwise.

In time, Kushwaha turned into a rebel and split from Kumar to form his own party.

RLSP later became part of the BJP-led NDA before the 2014 general election, and Kushwaha became a member of the Narendra Modi 1.0 government.

But, the return of JD (U) to the NDA background in July 2017 changed the equations once again, and the RLSP abandoned the coalition and became part of the Grand Alliance led by RJD.

However, Mahagathbandhan suffered a severe drunkenness in the 2019 parliamentary polls and Kushwaha lost the elections from Karakat and Ujiyarpur counties Lok Sabha.

Weeks before the Bihar 2020 assembly elections, he left Mahagathbandhan and flew to a six-party front, with Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi as his prominent members.

The front failed miserably, but AIMIM managed to amass five seats in the Muslim-dominated Seemachal region, emerging as a new force in Bihar politics.