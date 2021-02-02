The distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Scotland has failed to hit the promised millions of scars from more than 400,000.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said in November that one million Scots would be vaccinated by the end of January, but recent figures show that only 575,897 have had their indentations despite nearly a million doses being available.

If Scotland had kept pace with England, an additional 182,000 people would have already been vaccinated.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted she had problems with the jag program, claiming that the numbers vaccinated on Sundays should be investigated.

There have also been concerns that care home vaccines were hindering the wider spread of Scotland as it takes longer to vaccinate in care homes than in the community.

But yesterday there was outrage from the opposition MSP, with allegations that the First Minister was making false excuses.



(Image: Daily recording)



Scottish leader Lib Dem Willie Rennie said: It was clearly a false claim that the opening of Scotland was slower because care homes lasted longer. English care homes are all done, but their nationwide distribution is still ahead. The care home justification was false.

The gap with England is growing with Scotland even further back from the equivalent of 182,000 vaccines.

We knew this vaccine was coming, so we had time to prepare. We even had a warning sign when the flu campaign was thwarted in the autumn, however the Scottish Government was not yet ready.

When we have vaccines on hand it is unforgivable to leave vulnerable people unprotected. The First Minister has disappointed people when it matters most.

Interim Head of Scottish Laboratories Jackie Baillie said: The First Minister insists the Scottish Government is achieving its vaccination targets, but they have set the bar very low and now we have become the lowest in the UK in opening rates .

With vaccinations slowing down, the Scottish Government needs to move forward with a more effective plan that can speed up the pace. They need to show more ambition and describe the details of a full 24-hour vaccination delivery.

If we are in the race against the virus, then we would lose that race and it is the people of Scotland who are paying

Price.

During the Sturgeons daily conference, at which she announced 848 new cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, she said 98 percent of care home residents and 88 percent of staff had been vaccinated.

She also said that 80 per cent of those over the age of 80 had received their vaccines along with 14 per cent of those over the age of 75.

However, in England 83 per cent of those over the age of 80 and 75 per cent of those aged 75-79 have already been vaccinated.

Sturgeon said vaccinations for people over the age of 80 in Scotland should be completed by Friday and vaccination for people over the age of 70 was in the process and would be accelerated.

She said by the end of this week everyone in the 70-year-old and extremely clinically sensitive age group should have received their vaccination letter a week later than Freeman had initially estimated and would have gotten their teeth out of the middle of of the month. And she said many people aged 65-69, especially in Grampian, Lothian and Greater Glasgow & Clyde, would receive their vaccination papers this week.

Sturgeon said: We are all trying to do this as soon as possible and I think progress is welcome.

In England, five in six people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated, which is 83 per cent, and by the end of today we will be around 85 per cent, so we have reached the age of over 80 and are now cracking over the age of over 70 years old.

The First Minister stated that the Scottish Government should have adjusted our estimates from the original promise of one million based on the flow of supply, but said they were on track to meet the targets for the most vulnerable.

In November, Freeman set a program for each priority group, starting with seniors in care homes and their caregivers to be vaccinated by the first week of February.

Freeman said over 80-year-olds and front-line healthcare workers would get scarring the first week in February; over 75-year-olds, over-70s and extremely vulnerable persons would start receiving vaccines by mid-February; and over 65, those with serious underlying health conditions and those 50 and over getting teeth before the end of May.



(Image: Getty Images)



Sturgeon insisted there had been an influx of supplies since the dose split which meant not all vaccines were immediate

available.

But she admitted: One of the things in my mind is that our rate goes down a bit on Sunday. Have enough appointments been made for people to maintain that Sunday turnover?

We will look critically, on a daily basis, to make sure if there is any area we can accelerate, then we are taking action to do so.

On Sunday, only 9,628 people were vaccinated, the lowest number since the figures were first published.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: When you were racing against the virus, why is the SNP going backwards?

The SNP is failing to provide a seven-day service and the First Minister seems to have no plans to send the vaccine to faster doctors.

For the second Sunday in a row, the birth has been harsh and vaccine figures have fallen off a cliff.