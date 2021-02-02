Police are investigating the double tragedy on SH1 near Moerewa as he is called dead





Two people were killed and three injured in a horrific collision with three cars on State Highway 1 near Moerewa on Monday evening. Photo / file

A police investigation is under way into a three-car crash near Moerewa on Monday night that claimed the lives of two northerners. They were Maudie Dianne Pickering, 64, and Iharaira Trevon Maxi Hoterene-Rakete, 25. Both were from the Whangrei area. The collision occurred around 9.45pm on State Highway 1 at the eastern end of the Taumatamakuku Settlement, a short distance from the Affco freezing works. It is understood the two deceased were in the same vehicle and are believed to have links to the Middle North. Two other people were injured on average, according to a St John’s Ambulance spokesman. Both were taken to Whangrei Hospital, one by road and the other by Northland Rescue Helicopter. A section of State Highway 1 was closed for at least four hours with diverted traffic through SH11 and Paihia. The survivors were assisted by vehicles from members of the public who were first on the scene. Kawakawa Fire Brigade volunteers had to use cutting equipment to free one of the dead from the rubble. An investigator from the Serious Crash Police Unit inspected the scene. Northland Traffic Police Chief Sergeant Steve Dickson described the crash as “very tragic.” It was too early to comment on the cause, he said. It was likely to take several weeks before police decided their next steps, such as filing charges against any of the drivers involved. Police still had some people to interview and the Serious Crash Unit was still investigating the vehicles. The post-mortem of the deceased would be carried out yesterday. The collision brings the number of Northland roads for the year to four. The first life lost on the region’s roads in 2021 was six-year-old Myka Tuala from Wellington. Four other people were injured in a two-car collision in Hikurangi on Jan. 1 with a woman sent to Auckland for treatment. It is believed Myka had been visiting a family in Northland for the Christmas holidays. Last Friday [Jan 29] a Search and Rescue police team found the body of a woman in the car which had crashed under a bank on Rd Kaitaia-Awaroa in the Far North. The woman, thought to be in her mid-60s, had been missing since Wednesday. Police have not yet released her name. Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd is the main west coast main boat while SH1 is closed at Mangamuka Gorge.

