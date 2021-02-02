AP Top International News at 1:31 a.m. EST





National Review The governor of West Virginia calls for large-scale stimulus: If we throw away some money now, then what? West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, called for a large-scale economic aid bill Monday in comments to CNN. The judges’ remarks came after Senator Joe Manchin (D., WV) called for targeted economic relief to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Manchin has rejected the idea of ​​sending $ 2,000 incentive checks to all Americans making less than $ 75,000 a year, calling for infrastructure projects to get people back to work. On Monday, however, the governor of Justice indicated he would not worry too much about the price of a new relief bill. We need to understand that trying to be, in itself, fiscally responsible at this point in time with what has happened in the country if we are actually throwing some money now, so what? Justice told CNN Poppy Harlow. We really need to move and get people to care and get people back in balance. Harlow noted that Senator Manchin has called for more targeted relief efforts, however Justice said he had not spoken to the senator about the bill negotiations. I really do not know exactly what the opinion may be there, said Justice. We have people who are really hurting, and that’s all there is to it. ** Republican ** West Virginia Governor @WVG governor for me at Stimulus: Trying to be myself fiscally responsible at the moment in time with what has happened in the country, if we really throw some money now, so what ? Did he talk to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Judges’ remarks come hours before President Biden decides to meet with ten Senate Republicans to discuss a coronavirus relief bill. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) told CNN that the compromise bill includes more targeted relief, with $ 1,000 checks for individuals making $ 50,000 or less, and would be less costly than the current 1.9 bill. trillions of dollars proposed by Democrats. While Democrats may try to pass their proposal through budget reconciliation, allowing a simple majority vote and eliminating the possibility of a GOP filibuster, the party would need all of its senators to vote in favor. of mass. This means that Manchin will have to agree to the proposal, as well as moderate friend Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.







