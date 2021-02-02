PH slides to 115th place in the global corruption index





President Rodrigo Duterte drafts a document as he chairs a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malacaang Golf Club (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacaang Park, Manila, February 1, 2021. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo MANILA – The Philippines has dropped 2 points in a global corruption index by Berlin-based Transparency International overseer, who said efforts to curb corruption in the country appear to have stalled. The country was ranked 115th out of 180 countries with a score of 34 out of 100 points, showed the Corruption Perception Index 2020. It was in 113th place in the 2019 list. The Philippines maintained its result from the 2019 survey, the lowest it had since the country was included in the CPI rankings in 2012. “The Philippines, with a score of 34, is 11 points below the regional CPI average and anti-corruption efforts appear to have stalled since 2015,” Transparency International said in its report. “At the same time, the government’s response to COVID-19 is among the worst in terms of human rights compliance and democratic norms.” The Pandemic Interruption Democracy Variety Project, which captures the extent to which state responses to COVID-19 violate democratic standards, reported numerous violations against media freedom, irreplaceable rights violations, and abusive enforcement of emergency rules by police and army in the Philippines. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines got a higher ranking compared to Cambodia, which has a score of 21, Afghanistan with 19 and North Korea with 18. But it faded compared to New Zealand, which ranks first with 88 points, Singapore, which is third with 85, and Australia, which ranks 11th with a score of 77. “While Asia Pacific is diverse in both size and scale, most countries are still struggling to improve their anti-corruption efforts,” Transparency International said. “Despite limited examples of progress, there are some bright spots where countries have made significant gains to build integrity.” The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, according to experts and business people. The CPI 2020 report highlights the impact of corruption on government responses to COVID-19, comparing the performance of countries in the index with their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have weakened during the pandemic. New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore and Sweden were perceived as the top 6 least corrupt countries in the world. FROM ARCHIVES:

Transparency International, Corruption Perceptions Index 2020, global corruption index, Philippines 115th place corruption index, Philippines, corruption, corruption in the Philippines

