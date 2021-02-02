30 homes are estimated to be lost outside Perth as the fire spreads to nearly 17,000 hectares in Australia

A wildfire raging out of control northeast of the western Australian coastal city of Perth has destroyed about 30 homes and was threatening more on Tuesday, with many locals across the region said it was too late to leave.

The 7,000-acre (17,000-acre) fire, which has a 75-mile (47-mile) perimeter, started Monday and ignited overnight near the town of Wooroloo, with strips of Mundaring, Chittering, Northam and Swan City affected.

Swan Mayor Kevin Bailey said more than 30 homes are believed to have been destroyed.

We were just waiting for confirmation of the numbers but we were looking somewhere near 30 houses plus 30 lost, Bailey said.

Bailey said a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

West Australian State Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Craig Waters said the fire had doubled in size overnight and burned to 7,366 acres (18,202 acres) of farm and forest.

Strong winds are preventing us from entering and containing the fire and putting it under control, he said.

State Prime Minister Mark McGowan said 80% of all property near Gidgegannup on the rural edge northeast of Perth has been lost.

Firefighters will investigate if there was any loss of life, he said.

McGowan said a large air tanker was flying off the east Australian coast to help fight the fire.

This is an extremely dangerous fire and a serious situation. Weather conditions are extremely volatile, McGowan said.

Please do everything you can to keep you and your family safe and take care of each other, he added.

People on a 25-kilometer (16-mile) stretch west of Wooroloo in Walyunga National Park northeast of Perth were told on Tuesday that it had become too dangerous to leave their homes.

You need to take shelter before the fire comes, as the extreme heat will kill you before the flames reach you, said the final warning.

Roads from the semi-rural Rrushi suburb to the northern outskirts of Perths were bumpy with traffic, making some people choose to stay.

Melissa Stahl, 49, paid attention to a text telling her to evacuate.

I could smell the fire and come out from behind and the whole yard was filled with smoke, she said. We grabbed the bed, photos, two kids and the dog and got out of there, she added.

A warning for other threatened areas told people to leave if they are not prepared to fight the blaze. The fire is unpredictable and weather conditions are changing rapidly, the warning said, urging people to remain vigilant.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire and Emergency Services Department Inspector Peter Sutton said about 250 firefighters had battled the irregular fire behavior.

That made it very difficult, almost impossible … to put out this fire, Sutton said.

Fires are common during the current Southern Hemisphere summer. However, the season has been mild on the southeast coast of Australia, which was devastated by massive fires last summer.