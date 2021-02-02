The UAE bans transit flights from Nigeria to Dubai





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the full implementation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) 2021 Health Protection Regulations, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021. This follows instructions from the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulation (Covid-19) 2021, which mandates the Nigerian Police Force and other government agencies to ensure full implementation of regulations in public places. The revelation was included in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 1, in Abuja. READ: FG to spend NL N447.6 billion on Police in 2021 What the Inspector General of Police is saying The statement from the Nigerian Police Force states in part, “Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered Assistant Police Inspectors in seventeen Zonal Commands and their constituent Police Commissioners in thirty-six states of the Federation and FCT, Abuja, to carry out full implementation of the Regulations of Coronavirus Disease Protection (Covid-19) 2021 signed into law by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021 “They must ensure full compliance with regulations in their respective areas of responsibility (AoR).” The statement notes that some of the public places that implementation will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, dormitories, detention centers, etc., in addition to general restrictions on rallies as well as the use of face masks. READ: #EndSARS: Full text of President Muhammed Buhari’s National Speech IGP, while noting that the uncertainty and risks posed by the onset of the pandemic have placed additional responsibilities on the general public, he called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all. However, Adamu warned the officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens. He urged them to be determined and professional while staying polite, civil and respecting the fundamental rights of citizens. READ: Buhari directs FIRS, others to ensure strict compliance of tax payments by foreign firms What you need to know It may be recalled that a few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the policy Health Protection Regulations Covid-19 Regulations 2021, citing the powers conferred on the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Chap. Q2 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and considering the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and growing number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.

The law, which is in 5 parts, includes; Restrictions on Meetings, Public Places Operations, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offenses and Penalties, Enforcement and Enforcement, Interpretation and Citation.

However, the Presidency has expressed concerns about the reported non-compliance by Nigerians with the recently adopted Covid-19 regulations. ENSURE THE FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF PRO PROTECTION ARRANGEMENTS SAL SHALNDET COVID-19 2021 ORDER IGP AIGS, CP Warns officials to respect citizens’ rights while promoting voluntary compliance – Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 1, 2021







