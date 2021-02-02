International
Roque denies ‘interference’ in foreign affairs after Locsin tells him to ‘resign’
MANILA Presidency spokesman Philippines Harry Roque on Tuesday defended his remarks on foreign affairs, saying it would be difficult for Mom to stand when he talks about President Rodrigo Duterte, whom he described as “the chief architect of foreign policy “.
Roque said this after Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr. told him to give up foreign affairs as he is not competent in that area.
I’m not listening to Harry Roque. Love the boy, but you are not competent in this area. We are not returning to The Hague. We can lose what we gained. Harry, get fired, said Locsin.
At an online conference for the Palace, Roque jokingly said: I love him again, even more so. Tisoy kasi eh ‘jo?
Anyway, for me, the President is the main architect of foreign policy, but we are not interfering.
I think I was very clear that I was not an intruder. Pero pasensya na po. [With the President] as the chief architect of foreign policy, it is very difficult if we are stuck in these things. But of course, we always refer to the line agency in terms of current policies to be implemented, he continued.
Locsins issued remarks to Roque prompted by the announcement by Palace officials that the Philippines could raise in a United Nations court in Chinas the new law allowing its coast guard to fire foreign ships on alleged Chinese reefs.
But Roque also noted that the decision to do so still remains in the Department of Foreign Affairs and the foreign ministry of other Southeast Asian countries.
READ: Palace: SCS code of conduct talks to continue despite China Coast Guard’s new law
Locsin has already set up a diplomatic protest against China’s new Coast Guard law, considering it a verbal threat of war to any country that challenges it.
But Chinese embassy in Philippines cracks down on what it calls false accusations against China’s new law. He insisted that China’s new Coast Guard law complies with international conventions and is not specifically targeted at any particular country.
KGA
