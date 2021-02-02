The end of the remittance loan, Stiglitz tells Kerala





Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz has advised Kerala to reduce its dependence on remittances from non-residents in West Asia as the world as a whole is moving away from oil and turning to renewable energy as part of its efforts. to deal with global warming. Kerala needs to work ahead as in 2050 the world will depend largely on renewable energy. So it needs to think ahead and create more jobs within the state. It needs to strengthen its production capacity and generate employment in various areas within the state, he added. It is therefore important for the state to formulate its economic strategy, Stiglitz said as he delivered the keynote address on the first day of the three-day Kerala Looks Ahead global conference hosted by the Kerala State Planning Board here Monday. Read also: Chief Minister to open Klala Looks ahead to the global conclave Stick to the poles, play on the strengths The state must adhere to the principles of diversification and build on its current priorities. The factors that have kept it together are the competent government institutions and administration, a participatory democracy and the decentralization process, reliance on science, and a constant focus on planning. Stiglitz stressed the importance of emerging planning by arguing that markets are short-sighted and that is why there is a need for government leadership to work with the private sector and civil society to address future challenges. The need to instill self-confidence According to Stiglitz, the Covid-19 pandemic would change the global economy, requiring drastic changes in international trade, government and local administration. He stressed the importance of international co-operation in dealing with such situations and stressed the need to be self-confident. Praising the Kerala government for its governance model that attaches importance to health and education and five-year planning, he said the state had also handled the pandemic situation efficiently. Read also: Tax on the rich can stimulate the economy: Stiglitz Health initiatives win the WHO Meanwhile, in her speech, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, noted that the health results in Kerala were comparable to the best in the world, and that the latest data from NFHS-5 showed progress in many indicators such as infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR). Swaminathan devised a tripartite strategy for the state to deal with its health issues. In Kerala, there are pockets of underdevelopment, poverty, and where those of highly vulnerable people whose health outcomes are worse than the rest of the population. This needs to be addressed. The second is sustainability; everything we do will have to be sustainable. And third is resilience in the face of occasional health shocks. Treatment of Nipah fever, Covid-19 Kerala there was a Nipah fever storm, which was treated brilliantly and the outbreak was controlled and controlled with minimal impact and loss of life. The Covid-19 pandemic has exceeded the capacity of the best health systems in the world. Therefore, this is a good time to identify where policies can be improved and also the gaps in human resources and institutional capacity addressed. She made a strong case for hiring telemedicine on a larger scale. We have a shortage of specialists, and to reach more people with specialist care, the use of telemedicine is a very good opportunity. Earlier, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the conference at which ministers E Chandrasekharan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, AK Saseendran, K Krishnankutty and VK Ramachandran, Vice President, V Venu, Member Secretary, State Planning Board; and Vishwas Mehta, Chief Secretary, also spoke.

