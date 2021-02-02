International
Government hands over explosion of Israeli embassy to NIA after Iranian corner appears
The Prime Minister’s Investigative Agency will look into the corner of Iran, said people aware of the development.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
02 Feb, 2021
The Union Interior Ministry on Tuesday handed over the investigation into the blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The NIA has been stripped bare as the issue has international ramifications. The case files and evidence gathered so far by the Delhi Police Cell Special including the explosive sample, CCTV footage and the threat letter received from the blast site will be handed over to the central agency, an officer said, requesting anonymity.
According to counter-terrorism officials in New Delhi, there is plenty to suggest Tehran was involved in the blast, although investigators are still searching for the people who actually planted the bomb.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of punishing the perpetrators of the low-intensity bomb blast that occurred near the Israeli Embassy on January 29.
According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO), the two leaders spoke on the phone and Prime Minister Modi told Netanyahu that India attaches high importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and embassies.
On January 29, a low-intensity explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. The windshields of several cars parked near the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Street were found damaged.
Following the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had assured the Israeli foreign minister of “fuller protection” against their diplomats.
