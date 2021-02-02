SC seeks response to Center for request for transfer of PIL to uniform marriage age from Delhi, Supreme Courts of Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought answers from the Center for an offense seeking the transfer of two petitions from the high courts of Delhi and Rajasthan to it regarding the issue of the “Uniform Minimum Age of Marriage for Men and Women” to avoid “plurality of court cases and conflicting views”. The bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde noted the submissions of senior lawyer Geeta Luthra, presenting to lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, that similar claims are pending in the two high courts and they are being transferred to the top court for an authoritative statement on the matter.

“Notice of the case,” said the jeweler who also included Judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

Following the transfer of petitions from the high courts, he could be marked with two more PILs pending in the rooftop court in which uniform grounds for divorce, maintenance, alimony, adoption and guardianship were sought, said Luthra who was assisted by lawyer Priya Hingorani.

In October last year, a request was submitted for the transfer of PILs from the Supreme Courts of Delhi and Rajasthan.

The Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Center and the Legal Commission of India on the petition of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay demanding the uniform age of marriage for men and women.

On February 5, last year the Rajasthan Supreme Court sought answers from the Center and others for a similar PIL filed by a Abdul Mannan.



The transfer allegation, filed through Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has sought an authoritative utterance by the high court itself to avoid duplication of court cases.

The assertion has called for “gender justice, gender equality and the dignity of women”.

Currently various laws state that the minimum age to marry should be 18 in the case of women and 21 for men, she said.

The applicant is obliged to apply to this Court as more PILs can be submitted to the High Courts requesting the “Uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women.” Therefore, in order to avoid the majority of court cases and views contrary to the interpretation of Articles 14, 15, 21 and judgments on gender justice and gender equality, the Court may be content to transfer these PILs and decide on them collectively, “said the transfer request submitted under Article 139A of the Constitution.

Alternatively, the petition has sought a direction for the Center to take appropriate steps to remove anomalies in the minimum age of marriage and to make it ‘gender neutral, religiously neutral and uniform for all citizens’ in the spirit of fundamental rights of equality and the right to life and international conventions.

“Otherwise, as a guardian of the Constitution and a defender of fundamental rights, you declare that the minimum discriminatory age of marriage violates Articles 14, 15, 21 and international conventions. Therefore, the minimum age of marriage will be 21 years for all citizens,” he said. she said.

While men are allowed to marry at age 21, women are married when they are only 18, she said.

“The difference is based on patriarchal stereotypes, there is no scientific support, it commits de jure and de facto inequality against women and it goes completely against global trends,” she said.

The differential bar discriminates against women thus violating the basic principles of gender equality, gender justice and the dignity of women and offends Articles 14, 15, 21 of the Constitution and international conventions, she said.

The applicant said that more than 125 countries in the world have a uniform marriage age for men and women and the National Commission on Human Rights, in line with the National Conference on Child Marriage held in New Delhi in August 2018, had also recommended that India to follow suit.

He also referred to the relevant provisions of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, the Parsi Act on Marriage and Divorce, the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act and the Child Prohibition Act, and said they were “responsible for this bar”. discriminatory “.

Under section 60 of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, the age of the man intending to be married will not be under 21 and the age of the woman intending to marry will not be under 18, she said.

Under the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936, a man must be 21 years old and a woman must have turned 18, she said.

Other laws also have the same anomalies regarding the age of marriage for men and women, she said.

The call said, “The basic basis of the legal system is for the dispute to be finally resolved and when the same / similar facts are placed in different claims before different Courts for judicial evidence, there is a likelihood of divergence of views, different interpretations and contradictory assessments.” of the materials placed before such courts and in such a case, the aspirations of the litigants to find an end to the dispute may be reduced more to a mirage than to reality. ”