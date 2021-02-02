International
SC seeks response to Center for request for transfer of PIL to uniform marriage age from Delhi, Supreme Courts of Rajasthan
“Notice of the case,” said the jeweler who also included Judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.
Following the transfer of petitions from the high courts, he could be marked with two more PILs pending in the rooftop court in which uniform grounds for divorce, maintenance, alimony, adoption and guardianship were sought, said Luthra who was assisted by lawyer Priya Hingorani.
In October last year, a request was submitted for the transfer of PILs from the Supreme Courts of Delhi and Rajasthan.
The Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Center and the Legal Commission of India on the petition of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay demanding the uniform age of marriage for men and women.
On February 5, last year the Rajasthan Supreme Court sought answers from the Center and others for a similar PIL filed by a Abdul Mannan.
The transfer allegation, filed through Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has sought an authoritative utterance by the high court itself to avoid duplication of court cases.
The assertion has called for “gender justice, gender equality and the dignity of women”.
Currently various laws state that the minimum age to marry should be 18 in the case of women and 21 for men, she said.
The applicant is obliged to apply to this Court as more PILs can be submitted to the High Courts requesting the “Uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women.” Therefore, in order to avoid the majority of court cases and views contrary to the interpretation of Articles 14, 15, 21 and judgments on gender justice and gender equality, the Court may be content to transfer these PILs and decide on them collectively, “said the transfer request submitted under Article 139A of the Constitution.
Alternatively, the petition has sought a direction for the Center to take appropriate steps to remove anomalies in the minimum age of marriage and to make it ‘gender neutral, religiously neutral and uniform for all citizens’ in the spirit of fundamental rights of equality and the right to life and international conventions.
“Otherwise, as a guardian of the Constitution and a defender of fundamental rights, you declare that the minimum discriminatory age of marriage violates Articles 14, 15, 21 and international conventions. Therefore, the minimum age of marriage will be 21 years for all citizens,” he said. she said.
While men are allowed to marry at age 21, women are married when they are only 18, she said.
“The difference is based on patriarchal stereotypes, there is no scientific support, it commits de jure and de facto inequality against women and it goes completely against global trends,” she said.
The differential bar discriminates against women thus violating the basic principles of gender equality, gender justice and the dignity of women and offends Articles 14, 15, 21 of the Constitution and international conventions, she said.
The applicant said that more than 125 countries in the world have a uniform marriage age for men and women and the National Commission on Human Rights, in line with the National Conference on Child Marriage held in New Delhi in August 2018, had also recommended that India to follow suit.
He also referred to the relevant provisions of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, the Parsi Act on Marriage and Divorce, the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act and the Child Prohibition Act, and said they were “responsible for this bar”. discriminatory “.
Under section 60 of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, the age of the man intending to be married will not be under 21 and the age of the woman intending to marry will not be under 18, she said.
Under the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936, a man must be 21 years old and a woman must have turned 18, she said.
Other laws also have the same anomalies regarding the age of marriage for men and women, she said.
The call said, “The basic basis of the legal system is for the dispute to be finally resolved and when the same / similar facts are placed in different claims before different Courts for judicial evidence, there is a likelihood of divergence of views, different interpretations and contradictory assessments.” of the materials placed before such courts and in such a case, the aspirations of the litigants to find an end to the dispute may be reduced more to a mirage than to reality. ”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]