Mutual NFU statistics detect dog attacks on farm animals in the South East cost about 115,000.

64% of dog owners say they allow their pets to roam free in the countryside – yet half admit that their dog does not always come back when called.

Growing concerns about the spring blockage will see an influx of walkers unfamiliar with the village code and unaware of how their young dogs will behave around the cattle.

Sheep farmers are under stress when they enter the peak period of lambs when pregnant sheep and newborn lambs are vulnerable to attacks.

64% Dog owners let their pets roam free in the village

42% Dog owners have been walking pets most often in the village during the pandemic

81% respondents noticed more people exercising their pets in rural areas

40% Owners of surveyed dogs acknowledged that their pet could cause injury or death to a farm animal

Sheep farmers are under stress when they enter the peak period of lambs when pregnant sheep and newborn lambs are vulnerable to attacks. Credit: ITV News Meridian

New statistics released by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual today (Tuesday 2 February) estimate that the cost of dog attacks on farm animals across the South East reached nearly 115,000 last year.

A recent survey of dog owners commissioned by NFU Mutual reveals that 64% of dog owners are letting their pets roam free in the countryside, despite half of the owners surveyed admitting that their dog does not always come back when called .

The survey found that 42% of dog owners walked their pets more often in the countryside during the pandemic, and that 81% of survey respondents noticed more people exercising their pets in rural areas.

With more people walking in the countryside as COVID restrictions continue and an increase in dog ownership, we have seen horrific attacks that resulted in large numbers of sheep being killed and a trace of horrific injuries.

These attacks cause unbearable suffering to farm animals, as well as great concern to farmers and their families as they deal with the consequences. It is a critical time in the farming calendar and there is widespread concern as we enter the lamb peak season, that there will be an increase in new visitors who are simply unaware of the village code or how their dog will behave about farm animals.

We want people to enjoy the village as it is so important to the well-being of the people. Vitals it is important for dog owners to act responsibly and keep the dogs in a bullet at all times whenever there is a possibility that the cattle are nearby. Rebecca Davidson, Rural Specialist at NFU Mutual

Alarmingly, only 40% of dog owners surveyed acknowledged that their pet could cause injury or death to a farm animal.

Rebecca explained, “Even if a dog does not make physical contact, the harassment and exhaustion of chasing can cause sheep to die or abort their lambs. Importers It is important for owners to understand that all breeds of dogs, not just those of the wild beasts are able to attack the cattle, or to chase after them. “

Owners’ responses to seeing dogs attacking livestock have also changed during the pandemic, with only 33% saying they would report an attack happening to police or a local farmer.

By 2020, the UK cost of dog attacks on livestock reached around 1.3 million – an overall increase of over 10%.

40% of dog owners surveyed admitted that their pet could cause injury or death to a farm animal Credit: ITV News Meridian

With lamb season approaching and many more people planning to walk in the countryside – including those with young stray puppies – NFU Mutual is calling on dog owners to keep their pets under control at all times.

To make sure the dogs walk, NFU Mutual is giving the following tips:

More information here: