US Coronavirus: Coronavirus variants pose a high risk of infecting humans again if they become dominant, says Fauci





To date, health experts have identified at least three variants of the coronavirus, identified by the countries from which they appear to originate: the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

Fauci, director of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that health experts in South Africa have seen that the variant there has such a high rate of re-infection that the previous infection did not appear to protect people.

Although current vaccines do not offer the same level of protection against the variants, they can protect against serious diseases, including hospitalization and death, Fauci said. They may also not allow the variants to become more dominant.

“Viruses cannot be transformed if they do not replicate. And if you stop them from multiplying by vaccinating extensively and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressure you put on it, you will not get mutations,” Fauci said. said at a virtual news conference with the Covid-19 White House response team. “You need to be vaccinated when it becomes available as soon as possible and as soon as possible across the country.” Most transmissible variants are distributed throughout the US Experts remain concerned about the spread of variants. “Right now we are in an absolute race against time with these variants, trying to get people vaccinated before they spread widely across our country,” said emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney, director of Brown-Longevity Center for Digital Health in Rhode Island. “It means just going to the grocery store, school or work can become more dangerous. We have an already overloaded and exhausted healthcare system.” The variant identified in the UK has already paved the way in several US states. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Health said three cases were identified. Officials have contacted the infected to monitor their health and to inform the people with whom they have been in close contact. “State and local public health officials are conducting additional epidemiological investigations to gather more details about the disease, travel history and possible exposures,” IDPH spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand told CNN. Georgia officials have identified 19 cases in the Atlanta subway area, the Department of Health said Monday. The cases are among people aged 15 to 61 years. The first known case of the South Carolina variant was identified in an adult from the Lowcountry region who traveled internationally, the agency said in a statement Saturday. And although Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining in Colorado, the state has identified 13 UK-type cases, Colorado epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy during a Zoom press conference. The state is “working hard” to make the distribution of a vaccine against the virus fair and transparent, said Brigadier General Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard. 32 million doses of vaccines administered in the US Vaccine distribution and administration has been slow, but officials hope to speed up the pace of dosing in states and in people’s arms to get their arms around the pandemic and growing variants. To date, more than 32 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, with 26 million people receiving at least one dose and nearly 6 million fully vaccinated, according to data released Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. for Disease Control and Prevention. Both Michigan and North Carolina have administered more than a million doses of the vaccine, officials said. “Achieving this achievement is good news for our families, front-line workers and small business owners, but there is more work to be done,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “My administration is working closely with the federal government to help us get the supply we need to achieve our goal and get back to the normality we all want. administer vaccines. “ Minnesota hopes a new vaccine proliferation strategy will make vaccines more accessible. The state tried a pilot vaccination program using 10 community sites, but will now rely on local health care providers and large-scale vaccination sites, Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday. The state also started a online tool for finding vaccines to help seniors find local vaccine providers. “We have long planned for most Minnesotaers to be vaccinated in countries where they are accustomed to receiving their health care,” Walz said in a press release. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they are familiar with. That is why we have built a reliable network of different ways they will be able to carry out vaccines. People previously infected with Covid-19 may only need one dose of the vaccine, the study suggests Those already infected with coronavirus and hoping to avoid re-infection may only need one dose of the vaccine instead of both being administered to most, according to a study posted Monday. People who had previously been infected with the virus tended to have antibody levels that were in or above those of people who had taken both doses but had never been infected, as well as more generalized side effects after the first dose. authors of the study, which has not been reviewed by colleagues. The authors argue that “changing the policy of giving these individuals just one dose of vaccine would not adversely affect their antibody titers, does not save them from unnecessary pain, and relieves many doses of urgently needed vaccine.” A titer is a measure of the amount or concentration of antibodies found in a person’s blood, according to US National Library of Medicine “Ongoing studies will show whether these early changes in immune responses persist over time,” they write. The CDC says people should be vaccinated even if they have had Covid-19, as it is still unclear how long antibody protection lasts.

