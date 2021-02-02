Hong Kong Covid-19 Latest Strategy: Blocking Quartz Host Every Day

The short video quickly went viral: a lone police officer running down a street as he quickly opened the police bar, with half a dozen somewhat less agile colleagues following the heels.

However, police were not pursuing the protesters or the fugitive suspects. On the contrary, they were closure of four apartment blocks in a sudden blockade in the Hong Kongs North Point neighborhood, part of recent government efforts to restrict movement and conduct mandatory mandatory testing to extinguish Covid-19 cases.

Last month, nearly a year after Chinese authorities imposed a severe blockade on Wuhanamid a spiral coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong implemented the first ever pandemic blockage. Until then, Hong Kong had not felt the need to use full-scale restrictive blockades of the first kind in Italy or the UK, instead keeping mainly cases under control through a combination of measures such as universal camouflage, social distancing, border restrictions, quarantines, targeted testing and tracking of contacts. The measures have been largely successful: the city of 7.4 million has so far recorded just over 10,000 cases and under 200 deaths.

Now, however, the government is throwing its weight behind a new strategy: host-style blockages at a rate of at least one a day over the next two weeks. Access involves temporarily closing a range of apartment blocks for between 12 and 48 hours, with residents ordered to stay inside their premises and undergo mandatory coronavirus testing. The connection is removed after all have been tested and the results have been confirmed.

The militant brand of the public health campaign is making governments themselves, with senior official Carrie Lam vowing to follow hosts-style operations closing residential areas without prior notice to prevent people from slipping prematurely.

The term hostel-style closure itself sounds horrible, militaristic and hostile, said Keiji Fukuda, director of the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong and a member of the coronavirus governments’ advisory panel. The government has a duty to explain what it is doing, and why, and in ways that the general public can understand.

Although authorities have since tried to restore that label by referring to sudden blockages as constraint testing statements instead, the connotation of the host is stuck. A local newspaper called them guerrilla blockadesdefinitely not a message the government wants to convey if it hopes to cultivate public trust and cooperation. And the government is probably not doing things better by threatening break people’s houses to catch residents for evidence.

The measures would be difficult to justify even in a country where cases are prevalent or people are obstructing sensitive public health guidelines. But in Hong Kong, damaged by the SARS outbreak nearly two decades ago, people need little persuasion to pursue measures such as camouflage. Still, the city is not the only place where blockages are used in response to a relatively small increase in cases. On Sunday, for example, Australia closed two million people in Perth after a case was discovered.

So far, Hong Kong authorities have implemented about half a dozen ambush blockades. Though dramatic, the sudden blockages do not seem to have revealed a disturbing hidden narrative. Blockages across four districts on Monday evening (February 1), for example, appeared there are no new cases as more than 1,700 people were tested. Another jam last week similarly found zero cases after testing approximately 500 residents. The first block 13 cases have surfaced after testing more than 7,000 inhabitants.

Experts have asked whether such drastic measures are prudent given the small number of cases that have been found, and whether resources will not be better used by focusing on tracking contacts. The chief executive of cities, however, argues that finding cases zero is an indicator of success.

The latest wave of local cases, however, has been persistent, with numbers falling much more slowly than before, despite maintaining a similar level of social distance measures. In part, this is likely due to people being less able to distance themselves from pandemic fatigue.

Given the current context, including anxiety about new species and the fact that border measures and levels of social distance remain high, blockages represent an attempt to try and achieve nearly 100% testing at locations thought to represent hot spots of infection. , said Fukuda. Fortunately, none of the higher transmission variants, such as those first discovered in the UK and South Africa, are currently circulating in the Hong Kong community.

Whether they will achieve their intended effect is another question.

Recent overnight blockages have not been very successful in identifying cases, said Benjamin Cowling, chief of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong. Part of the reason is that urban infections do not tend to accumulate in residential buildings very often, but they accumulate between individuals who have prolonged close contact with each other, indoors or crowded.

For example, Hong Kong groups are related to job settings as well construction sites, social activities as Dance room, and crowded venues like bars, restaurants and gyms, Cowling explained.

We have seen household groups but they are easily obtained by tracking the contact that has already been made, he added. I do not think that testing entire blocks of housing is likely to identify a large number of infections.