Immediate flooding in Brisbane as storm throws big rainy weather news





Brisbane and parts of southeast Queensland have withstood a flood, with powerful flood waters sweeping cars caught in chaos. There are warnings that harsher weather could be on the way as the sky is not expected to clear until the weekend. Parts of the Sun Coast were hit by rapid flooding and some areas recorded over 60 millimeters of rain in under an hour. Storms have hit Brisbane causing flooding in some parts of the city. (Nine) The Bureau of Meteorology predicts more rain and storms possible tonight and tomorrow for the Brisbane area, with wet weather that could continue through the weekend. Eagle Farm recorded 49 mm and Banksia Point 65 mm an hour earlier today. Flooded roads flooded with a car spinning in Strathpine, north of Brisbane, and drivers warned to wait for delays as flood water cleared. The Royal Automobile Club Queensland said the water covered the Bruce Highway in Griffin and on Anzac Avenue in Rothwell. Meteorologists say the weather system was triggered by a converging belt, where two air masses collided over the area. This playground was quickly flooded after rain. (Nine) Brisbane is wet after heavy rains, with parts of the city hit by flash floods. (Photo: Lydia Linch) (Nine) Brisbane residents end up during the flood. (Nine) “There is a lot of humidity over south-east Queensland that is leading to heavy rainfall while there is a convergence of winds from two systems,” said Weatherzone’s Craig McIntosh. Further south in NSW, a river of tropical humidity interacting with a cold front and low pressure produced a wide belt of rain and storms over the northern part of the state last night and until this morning. Under a blanket of dense clouds, rain hit almost every district in the state. At one stage, a long line of storms stretched between the borders of Victoria and Queensland. These storms across the state produced total rainfall of 20 mm to 40 mm from Bombala in the south to Brewarrina in the north. Mr McIntosh said further storms were expected in the coming days. The storm knocked out power to about 2,000 homes in south-east Queensland this morning. The area around Albany Creek just north of Brisbane was hit the hardest with around 1,500 homes and businesses losing power. There are warnings of further storms for south-east Queensland and northern NSW. (Nine) Rain and thunderstorms will continue to hit tomorrow in the southeast and north of NSW, with dry weather turning to the west. Weather Australia 2021: Storm, rain and fire However, the holiday will be short-lived, with heavier rain and strong storms that could spread across the state between Thursday and Saturday.

