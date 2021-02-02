International
Alarm raised over Chinese ship interference in Philippine waters | South China Sea News
A Chinese study ship, which entered Philippine waters for the second time over the past year without authorization, has left the country, but observers are increasingly alarmed about the interventions, amid confusing statements as to why it was in the countries’ seas.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed the incident via social media on Tuesday, writing that the government never gave permission for the research ship, Jia Geng, to stay in Philippine waters.
He said his department only approved one housing application from the Chinese embassy due to bad weather.
However, officials from various Philippine agencies gave conflicting accounts of when the ship entered the country.
According to Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo, the Chinese ship left the Philippines before noon Monday after arriving in the country on Friday, January 29th. He added that the ship’s captain refused to allow Philippine Coast Guard personnel to board the ship, citing COVID Health Restrictions.
In response to a follow-up question from Al Jazeera, Locsin said the emergency request from the Chinese embassy was sent on Saturday, January 30, before any intervention report.
A subsequent statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs of the Maritime Division, however, said the ship entered the Countries’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) as of Wednesday, January 27th.
The next day, Thursday, the Chinese embassy telephoned on request to allow the ship to take refuge from the wind inside Philippine territory, followed by a verbal note repeating the request on Friday, the statement added.
According to the Manila-based newspaper, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the ship was already spotted in the Philippine EEZ on January 25th.
No typhoons have been reported in the Philippines in recent weeks, but January brings turbulent seas to the eastern front facing the Pacific.
Sovereign immunity
Incidents of Chinese naval interventions usually occur in the disputed South China Sea, west of the Philippines. But two interventions involving Jia Geng took place in the north and east of the Philippines, near the Pacific Ocean, raising alarm among naval experts.
Interventions also come as China launched what it said was a resource-rich research expedition to the Benham Rise, northeastern Philippines and within its EEC. Beijing had previously sparked outrage by saying Manila could not claim sovereignty over the area, despite a United Nations statement that it is part of the Philippines.
Those who have criticized Chinese expeditions in Pacific waters warn that the Philippines could give a lot to Beijing by allowing such activities, as ties between the two countries grow closer under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.
In September 2020, Jia Geng was also seen entering Philippine territory without permission, prompting Manila to file a diplomatic protest with Beijing.
After the Philippine authorities confronted the ship for their presence on the northern island of Calayan, Jia Geng, which is operated by Xiamen State University, said it had encountered adverse weather.
In a statement to Al Jazeera, opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized the refusal of Jia Gengs crew to submit to a search by Philippine authorities, saying it was a violation of our rights under international law.
Within our territorial sea, we have a clear right to ride and inspect. If we are talking about COVID-19 protocols, our law applies, not Chinas.
In a social media post, Jay Batongbacal, a naval expert at the University of the Philippines, also noted that since the ship was anchored in Philippine waters, it should have been subject to the jurisdiction of the country’s coast guard.
But he also stressed that since the ship is owned by a state university, it may also have sought sovereign immunity.
The question therefore arises, what is the status of the ship? If it really has the right to sovereign immunity as a Chinese government ship, why was not diplomatic permission sought earlier, he asked.
The Chinese research ship “Jiageng” is again operating in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. Current location about 130 nautical miles east of Samar. pic.twitter.com/lhvC0RlyrI
Ryan Martinson (@ rdmartinson88) January 27, 2021
Why did they do this only when the ship was noticed to be already inside and anchored in Philippine territorial waters, he added.
Seeking housing is okay, but if the ship is a foreign government ship, then there should be no impediment to simple diplomatic etiquette.
In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Manila denied reports of the intervention, saying the news was sensationalizing.
The fact is that the Chinese science study ship is seeking humanitarian shelter in Philippine waters due to unfavorable weather and sea conditions in the Pacific, where they are scheduled to conduct a research mission, she said.
Harmful noise and irresponsible and unfounded accusations that run counter to common sense are unacceptable and should not be appeased in a society that believes in the rule of law and international norms, as well as in mutual respect.
Oceanographic surveys are legal under international law. But there is skepticism about the activities carried out by Chinas research vessels amid concerns that the data collected could be provided to the Chinas Navy one of the most powerful in the world.
Recently, China also angered its neighbors by passing a law that for the first time explicitly allows its coastguards to hunt on foreign ships.
The Coast Guard Act adopted in late January empowers it to take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons when national sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction are unlawfully violated by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.
