‘Dad, look at this:’ 4-year-old discovers dinosaur footprints on the beach
Four-year-old Lily Wilder was afraid of dinosaurs until she discovered one of their 200-million-year-old footprints in a fossilized rock on the beach.
Now the preschooler carries a Tyrannosaurus toy wherever he goes while waiting for the moment when he can see her discovery in a museum, along with a plaque with her name on it.
“We just went out for a little walk on the beach, really not thinking anything special was going to happen, and then Lilly looked at the fossil and said, ‘Dad, look at this,'” Lilly’s father Richard Wilder told As It Happens host Carol Off.
“It was almost too good to be true, how realistic it was. It was almost as if someone had been carved into the rock.”
The family spotted the fossil while on a walk in Bendricks Bay in South Wales. The beach is known for its dinosaur footprints, though the Wilders did not know it.
Paleontologists say the Lily fossil is one of the best specimens ever discovered there.
“This trace of fossilized dinosaurs from 220 million years ago is one of the best-preserved examples from anywhere in the UK and will really help paleontologists get a better idea of how these early dinosaurs walked.” , Cindy Howells, curator at the Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum of Welsh Paleontology, said in a press release.
“His purchase from the museum is largely thanks to Lily and her family.”
Dinosaurs first appeared on Earth about 230 million years ago, which means that this trace “represents a very important early point in their evolution, when different groups of dinosaurs were first diversifying.” , said the museum.
As Wilder said As It Happens in connection with the discovery of Lily, the little fossil hunter could be heard playing in the background, shaking her T. rex and saying “Stompy stomp stomp” as he made her make his mark.
When asked if she was scared of dinosaurs now, Lily said, “I used to be scared of them and now I’m not.”
But, she says, she was never afraid of the trail she found on the beach because it was small 10 inches long, to be exact.
The museum says scientists could not be sure what dinosaur species did the printing, but that it was about 2.5 meters long and 75 centimeters long.
“It was small,” Lily said.
“It was about your size, wasn’t it?” replied her father.
Wilders found the trail on Jan. 23 and immediately posted photos on Facebook to see if anyone could identify him.
Not long after, they were contacted by a museum official who asked them to remove the post until a team could get permission to remove the rock from the beach for further study.
Now that it has been proven, the footprint will soon be on display at the Cardiff National Museum for future generations of dinosaur scientists and fans to appreciate.
Wilder says the screen will feature a plaque listing Lily as her discoverer. The family plans to take it to see when the museums are open to the public again.
“It will be exciting and it will take all the school friends with it,” Wilder said.
Asked if she would hunt for more fossils in the future, Lily enthusiastically replied, “Yuppee, yuppee!”
“Now she is a massive dinosaur worshiper,” her father said.
Written by Sheena Goodyear. Interview with Richard and Lily Wilder produced by Niza Lyapa Nondo.
