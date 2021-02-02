International
Economic growth has ‘nature-destroying costs’, the study finds
The rampant growth of humanity in recent decades has come at a “devastating cost to nature” according to a wide-ranging international review of the vital economic role played by our living planet.
The 600-page cut in scientific material commissioned by the British government highlighted the precarious state of global biodiversity and warned that nothing less than a sea change in the way countries enable economic growth could prevent catastrophic impacts on nature and humanity.
Dasgupta Reviewa a two-year collaboration of hundreds of academics from around the world supervised by Partha Dasgupta, the first professor of economics at the University of Cambridgesaid that all livelihoods depended on the health of the planet.
He showed that while global capital produced per person had doubled in three decades since 1992, the stock of natural capital that is, the measurable benefit an individual receives from services donated by nature had fallen by 40 percent.
“While humanity has progressed tremendously in recent decades, the ways in which we have achieved such prosperity means that it has come at a devastating cost to nature,” the summary said.
He called for a fundamental correction of the demands of humanity and the supply of nature, warning that biodiversity is complex with human well-being and health.
Some species will become extinct up to 1,000 times faster than the historical average, “undermining the productivity, sustainability and adaptability of nature,” the review said.
‘Completely addicted’
He warned that disasters related to nature loss including the Covid-19 pandemic which was triggered by land use change and species use could prove to be the “tip of the iceberg” if development continued at its current pace.
“We are completely dependent on the natural world,” renowned naturalist David Attenborough wrote in a preface to the summary.
It supplies us with every breath loaded with oxygen we take in and every bite of food we eat.
“But we are currently damaging it so deeply that many of its natural systems are now on the verge of collapse.”
The economic benefits of biodiversity have historically been lost from growth patterns, distorting the value of capital accumulation and leaving essential conservation programs chronically unfunded, the review said.
With funding of about $ 4-6 trillion each year that goes to unsustainable economic activities such as the use of fossil fuels and harmful farming techniques, governments “exacerbate the problem by paying people more to exploit nature than for them.” protect him, “he added.
He called for a new way of determining economic well-being, one that takes into account nature services, to replace the traditional model of GDP.
But he warned that choosing a more sustainable growth trajectory would require “transformational change, based on similar levels of ambition, coordination and political will, or even better than those of the Marshall Plan.”
Rethinking the economy
Such a sustainable future would involve a total decarbonisation of the global energy system, the review concluded.
More than that, proper management of the Earth’s precious resources would involve people in richer nations changing changing consumption and wasteful habits, and a better access to finance and education for women.
“Never before has it been so important to consider the nature economy and the role that biodiversity plays in supporting a healthy economy,” said Guy Poppy, a professor of ecology at the University of Southampton who was not involved in the review. .
“Two of the key challenges currently facing human climate change, and Covidboth illustrates the need to connect the economy to the environment and rethink how we will become more prosperous and healthy in the future.”
The review showed two key summits in 2021 the COP15 talks on biodiversity and the COP26 meeting on climate change opportunities to begin undoing the damage that humanity has done to the single home.
“We and our descendants deserve nothing less,” she said.
