What Ottawa Public Health has learned from the pandemic





Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reflecting on some of the lessons it has learned from the COVID-19 pandemic so far and there should be some changes, including fair pay for long-term care staff and paid leave for all workers. The recommendations are described in two reports that Ottawa Health Medical Officer Dr. VeraEtches will present to the Ottawa Health Board on Monday. “The pandemic has shed light on the gaps in how Ontario’s public health, health care and social support systems work,” reads one of the two reports. She said the pandemic has disproportionately affected some people, including lower incomes and racist communities, as well as people living in crowded housing and first-line staff working from home for long-term care. . Women, adults younger than 45, people with disabilities, visible minorities and people in LGBTQ communities have also experienced the greatest impacts on mental health, according to an OPH survey. There is also evidence showing an increase in substance abuse, with increasing levels of overdose and overdose-related deaths in Ottawa. Reports describe that many essential workers in the province are “insecurely employed” and have to choose between financial security or go to sick work to support their families who contributed to the spread of the disease. Lessons from long-term care homes Between March and December last year, OPH said it investigated 78 COVID-19 outbreaks in 26 of the city’s 28 long-term care homes. She said 634 staff members and 906 residents tested positive at the time and 282 people died from a COVID-19-related explosion on the premises. The new health measures meant more demands on staff, employees at their borders. Reports point to “unprecedented staff shortages” at home throughout the pandemic. OPH is recommending standardized salaries and benefits for health care workers in long-term care homes to help recruit and retain staff on the front lines. (Ben Nelms / CBC) In one of its recommendations, the OPH said it was critical that the Ontario government find a way to “standardize and stimulate wages, benefits and employment conditions for health care workers” at home in order to recruit and retain workers. front line and maintaining appropriate staffing levels. Health measures also meant that home visitors were restricted and other therapeutic group activities were canceled. Residents were also locked in their rooms if there was an explosion in the house. Reports say this led to a “rapid decline in the mental or physical health of residents and significant concerns among family members who could not visit”. Other recommendations OPH is making a number of recommendations to the provincial government, including expanding health practitioners and dependence on OHIP coverage. He said the province should seek cultural sensitivity training for all healthcare providers and promote equitable representation in those providers. He also recommends that businesses offer paid medical leave, review their benefit packages and make mental health support programs more accessible to workers when possible.

