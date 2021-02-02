Budget sammelan 2021 live updates nitin gadkari smriti irani ravi shankar prasad latest news

Image Source: INDIA TV Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in the Sammelan 2021 Budget.

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2021-22 Budget to Parliament, a panel of senior ministers will delve deeper into how this year’s Budget will help revive the economy hit by the pandemic and helped aam aadmi in the special TV show India Sammelan Budget 2021.

The Road Transport Union and Minister of Highways Nitin Gadkari described the 2021 Budget as one which will give a bigger boost to the country’s infrastructure and economy. Gadkari also stressed that all three farm laws are for the benefit of farmers while criticizing Congress for trying to confuse people on the issue.

What Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said:

03:12 PM: People do not like to hear what the Congress party says. They did nothing when they were in power and now that the world is recognizing the resurgence of India under Prime Minister Modi, they are content to spread lies about every issue. They should rather come up with suggestions and discuss with the government on the issues of the people in the country, says Ramesh Pokhriyal.

03:10 PM: Mamata Banerjee is determined to lose power in Bengal. She is in a panic as BJP’s popularity is growing more and more. The lotus (symbol of BJP) will flourish in Bengal, says Ramesh Pokhriyal.

03:08 PM: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government ensured that students did not lose their academic year. We provided all assistance to schools and students, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

03:06 PM: It was Congress that founded the capitalists in India: Ramesh Pokhriyal

03:04 PM: The 2021 budget places great emphasis on strengthening the education sector in the country. Rs 50,000 crore is given for research and development only, says Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

What Ravi Shankar Prasad said:

12:41 PM: As far as Rahul Gandhi knows about agriculture and farming is an open secret. I invite him to speak in Parliament on this issue, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. READ MORE

12:37 PM: The people of West Bengal will soon respond to the way Mamata governs: Ravi Shankar Prasad

12:32 PM: A structured dialogue is taking place with farmers. But I would also like to mention the breach of trust that occurred on January 26th. The Farmers’ Unions had promised that there would be a peaceful protest. However, the government is determined to listen to farmers and address their grievances, says Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12:30 PM: I must commend the Delhi Police and other security forces for the content they showed. The policemen were brutally attacked, but they did not react: Ravi Shankar Prasad

12:26 PM: Did Rahul Gandhi condemn the broken incident in Fort Red on January 26? Tricolor was dishonored, but the Congress leader held his mother. For over 40 years, his family people unfurled the national flag from Red Fort, but he did not utter a word about the incident, says Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12:20 PM: India will play an important role in global production and supply chain. The government has invited global companies to India, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

What Smriti Iran said:

12:15 PM: Mamata Banerjee has made false accusations against the Modi government. I want to ask her if she was so concerned about the poor and aam aadmi, why West Bengal has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Scheme so far: Smriti Iran | READ MORE

12:11 PM: I want to ask Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi to discuss any specific issues. The fact is that they never make any responsible comments, says Smriti Irani

12:09 PM: What Rahul Gandhi says should not be taken seriously. Neither economists pay attention to what he says, nor should you, says Smriti Irani on the congressional leader’s criticism of the 2021 Budget Union.

12:06 PM: The budget should not be viewed from a narrow perspective. I am not able to understand why the Opposition complains when the Budget has not put any new burden on aam adam: Union Minister SmritiIrani

What Nitin Gadkari said

10:36 AM: The policy of removing vehicles will be a profitable solution for everyone, it will help fight pollution, says Nitin Gadkari. | READ MORE

10:33 AM: Political violence is not acceptable in a democracy. Whatever is happening in Bengal is sad. Political ideologies can be different, and everyone has the right to express them, but bloodshed in the name of politics has no place.

10:32 AM: It’s up to the people of Bengal to decide. If they are happy with Mamata Banerjee’s government, they will vote for him again otherwise they have a chance: Nitin Gadkari

10:28 AM: I urge Rahul Gandhi to come and discuss all the complaints with the government. If he has any solution to offer, he should come and discuss, says Nitin Gadkari

10:26 AM: There is no issue of prestige, the Modi government is committed to helping farmers, all issues can be resolved through dialogue, says Nitin Gadkari.

10:24 AM: Whatever happened in Delhi at Red Fort was definitely a political conspiracy. There are some anti-national elements that have infiltrated the farm protests. Farm protests have lost credibility following the January 26 violence.

10:22 AM: The Modi government wants to improve the situation of farmers and increase their profits: Nitin Gadkari

10:21 AM: Congress is in opposition and it is right to question the policies of the government, however, it should not play politics on issues related to the common man and the poor. Farm laws are not against farmers, says Nitin Gadkari.

10:16 AM: Congress has not been able to convince people of farm laws, so it is confusing them, says Nitin Gadkari.

10:15 AM: Air India is now on the verge of sale due to massive debts, this because of the Congress partyis wrong policies They have ruined the economy: Nitin Gadkari.

10:09 AM: The country’s growth is directly related to industries. We are undertaking several biginfra projects and aim to build world class infrastructure in the country. I can assure you that India’s infrastructure will be similar to countries like USA, Japan etc. In the coming years. No one can accuse the Modi government of any corruption.

10:01 AM: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joins India TV Sammelan 2021 Budget as the first speaker.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive talk on Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, India TV, on Monday discussed the main points of the 2021 Union Budget.

“Putting money in people’s hands is not the only solution. The 2021 budget will help create employment,” the finance ministers said.

