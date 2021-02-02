Border controls were stopped at N Ireland ports after the threats





Graffiti recently appeared in the Larne area, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Belfast, referring to post-Brexit tensions over Northern Ireland and describing port staff as targets. Personnel also reported signs of suspicious behavior, including people typing vehicle license plate numbers. Local Mayor Peter Johnston said there had been deeply disturbing graffiti and a very noticeable rise in tensions in the community. Since the UK left the economic structures of the European Union in late 2020, customs and veterinary controls have been in place for goods moving between Britain and the bloc. Under the terms of the UK-EU divorce there are also controls on British goods going to Northern Ireland because it shares a border with EU member Ireland. An open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in the region. With Britain outside the EU, the only way to avoid controls along this border was to keep Northern Ireland bound by some of the EU rules – and that means controls on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The decision is opposed by pro-British unionist politicians, who say it goes to a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK Police have warned that violent pro-British loyalist groups could take advantage of tensions . Ian Paisley, a lawmaker from the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, said the Brexit deal had upset the delicate balance of the community that exists here. Those who thought they could impose something against the will of any unionist are now reaping the seeds of division they have sown, he said. Northern Ireland’s status sensitivity was highlighted last week when the EU threatened to halt shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to increase the supply of blocks. That would have drawn a strong border on the island of Ireland, exactly the scenario that was created to circumvent the Brexit deal. British, Irish and Northern Irish politicians voiced all the alarm about the plan and the EU tossed out the idea. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

