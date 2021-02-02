Prime Minister Scott Morrison hears MP Craig Kelly about coronavirus claims





Dissident Liberal MP Craig Kelly, labeled a “threat” by Labor, has been told by the Prime Minister to heed expert medical advice after the outspoken politician promoted untested coronavirus treatments and questioned the safety of vaccines. Main points: The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has accused Mr Kelly of spreading misinformation

In a call to Mr Kelly, the Prime Minister is understood to have made clear the need to respect the health advice of experts Following the call, Mr Kelly told ABC he would continue to press for the use of alternative coronavirus drugs. Mr Kelly has supported COVID-19 treatments against the advice of Australian medical authorities and has previously shared allegations that forcing children to wear masks was a form of child abuse. The latest fountain came yesterday when Mr Kelly appeared on a podcast where he was interviewed by anti-vaccination campaign and former celebrity chef Pete Evans. The appearance provoked an angry response from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, who accused Mr Kelly of enabling a conspiracy theorist and spreading misinformation. Work has demanded that he be restrained. “Craig Kelly is a dangerous threat and a threat to the COVID nation’s response,” Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said this morning. “Beyond is the time when the Prime Minister developed the backbone to pull him in line.” Get the latest COVID-19 news from February 2 with our coronavirus blog. Mr Kelly has now confirmed that he received a phone call from Prime Minister Scott Morison ahead of Question Time this afternoon. Mr Morrison is understood to have expressed his displeasure to Member Hughes and was very clear about the need to heed health advice. Kelly remains challenging Following the call, Mr Kelly told ABC that he would continue to ask the Australian medical authorities to change their position and approve the use of the hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin drugs to treat the coronavirus. “All those critics who have attacked me and slandered and slandered me will end up with eggs in their faces,” he said. Read more about coronavirus: He also told ABC that he was not yet convinced to make the coronavirus vaccine himself. “I’m waiting for all the evidence to come,” he said. “I was very careful. “I’m not an anti-vaccine, I’m got all my vaccines before.” Read more about COVID-19 vaccines: The rogue MP said he did not agree that his comments about his 75,000 followers on Facebook were inciting vaccine reluctance, as Labor had claimed. Instead, he said, he was helping to make people feel more comfortable taking the hit. “The way you will overcome this hesitation is through full transparency, full debate, without censorship,” he said. Stay up to date on the coronavirus outbreak Yesterday, the Prime Minister was also questioned in connection with Mr Kelly’s controversial social media posts on the pandemic. “Well, we’ve been very clear about where you get your information from. You don’t get it from Facebook. You get it from official government websites,” Mr Morrison told the National Press Club. He said Mr Kelly was not “my doctor and he is not yours”, but he continued to value his work as a local MP in his Sydney constituency. “He does an excellent job at Hughes,” he said. Mr Morrison intervened to help secure Mr Kelly’s election in the last election, but senior government sources have said the Prime Minister’s support was not secured this time. What you need to know about coronavirus:

