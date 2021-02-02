China revokes license from second lawyer for HK activists





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – A second Chinese lawyer representing a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong was stripped of his license Tuesday as Beijing tries to quell opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of the 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said his license was revoked by the Henan Provincial Department of Justice. Ten of the 12 activists caught at sea in August were sentenced by a Shenzhen court in December to seven months to three years in prison for illegally crossing the border and organizing crossings. The other two activists are minors. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing imposed a tough new security law that some say is destroying Western-style civil liberties territories. Since the law was introduced in response to anti-government protests that began in 2019, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested or detained. The Henan Judicial Department held a hearing on the revocation of the license on Friday in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, according to other lawyers who appeared to support Ren. They were not allowed to be heard. Rehn is the second lawyer to be stripped of his license by the authorities to handle the activists’ case. Two weeks ago, judicial officials in Sichuan obtained the license of Lu Siwei, another lawyer in the case. Ren was told that the comments he made in court in a case in 2018 defending Falun Gong practitioners had caused a negative impact on society, according to a statement from the Henan Department of Justice he told the Associated Press. An official who answered the phone at the Henan Department of Justice declined to comment on the case, saying they did not deal directly with the media. Ren has years of experience dealing with political human rights issues in China. He has defended people associated with Falun Gong, a spiritual movement that China has labeled a cult and is subject to persecution since its followers protested in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1999. Most recently, he represented citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison last December for trying to report on the situation in Wuhan City during the start of the coronavirus pandemic early last year. Sign up for the Daily Newsletters Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.







