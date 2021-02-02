Adolescent in car accident wakes up from 11-month coma without knowledge of COVID despite catching it twice

Joseph Flavill, 19, has just woken up from an 11-month coma which included the coronavirus pandemic. (Arrij)

A teenager hit by a car has woken up from an 11-month-old coma with no knowledge of it coronavirus pandemic despite catching it twice.

Joseph Flavill, 19, of Tutbury, Staffordshire, was studying for his A levels when he was hit by a car while walking through Burton on March 1 last year, three weeks before the first England national blockade.

Flavill, known as Joe, was left with a severe brain injury and ended up in a coma for nearly 11 months, but he is now awake and responding to their loved ones by closing his eyes and smiling.

He spent six months at Leicester General Hospital before being transferred to the Adderley Green Neurological Rehabilitation Center in Stoke four months ago.

Joseph Flavill had studied for his A levels before being hit by a car last March. (Arrij)

At the time, he caught the coronavirus twice once while in a coma and again after waking up, but recovered in both cases.

Only his mother, Sharon Priestly, could visit him in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.

She was allowed to visit him at Adderley Green on his 19th birthday, but had to distance himself from society.

His family now keeps in touch with him through FaceTime. In recent weeks, Joe has begun to move his limbs.

Look: Can you catch the coronavirus twice?

His aunt, Sally Flavill-Smith said: “At first his eyes were open but he was not answering anything but in recent weeks he has made amazing strides.

“He’m really trying to get engaged, and he closes his eyes and smiles. He’m raising his limbs with instructions.

“He’s making really good progress. We have to try to stay positive. He’s definitely making improvements.”

She said his face lights up when he sees his friends and family on screen.

“Obviously the best we’ve seen lately. It may seem like little progress, but the fact that he can give the nurse a top five is a really big step.

“It’s extremely difficult for his mother not to see him. We also do not know how much he understands as his accident was before the first blockage and it is almost as if he has slept throughout the pandemic.

The story goes on

Joseph Flavill, left, was a keen hockey player before the accident. (Arrij)

“Hardly difficult as we know he is more alert, but how do you explain the pandemic to someone who has been in a coma?

Prior to his accident, Joe enjoyed playing hockey and a number of other sports and waited to receive his gold award from the Duke of Edinburgh.

He had planned to take a year after his A levels to travel.

His family has set up a website, Josephs Journey, and raised more than 32,000 to help treat it.

Look: What support of the British government COVID-19 is available?