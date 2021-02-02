BJP to add more ministers to Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in Bihar: Resources





Bihar elections overturn energy equation between Nitish Kumar and BJP (File) Patna: The ruling BJP is discussing a cabinet expansion in Bihar, where more from the party are likely to join Nitish Kumar’s government. The BJP has more ministers in the Bihar government than Janata Dal United, the Chief Minister (JDU), and will continue to do so, sources said today. The Bihar cabinet expansion will take place soon and there is no dispute with Nitish Kumar over the number of ministers and ministries, sources said after a meeting at the home of BJP chief JP Nadda last night. There are BJP ministers who have more than one ministry and the new ministers will take over additional portfolios, sources said. “The number of ministers will be decided based on the number of MLAs. Even now BJP has more ministers and BJP will continue to have more ministers,” the sources said. The meeting, in which the names of potential ministers were discussed, was attended by senior BJP Bihar leaders including Sushil Modi, who was Nitish Kumar’s deputy for many of his 15 years in power until his appointment was given to two ministers. young people after the Bihar elections in November. Sushil Modi, who recently transferred to Rajya Sabha, was quoted as saying to the ANI news agency, “The Bihar cabinet extension has nothing to do with the cabinet at the center, you will receive information soon when it happens. “People in the centers were busy with a lot of topics, so it was delayed, but the cabinet will be expanded soon.” He also denied any problems in the alliance, amid reports of strained ties between the BJP and Nitish Kumar. The Bihar election overturned the power equation between Nitish Kumar and BJP, with the Prime Minister’s party finishing third in the final, scoring far less than an ally that had so far played the second sound. Shortly after the results, BJP was seen to place its upper hand by replacing Sushil Modin, with whom Nitish Kumar enjoyed a rapport, and appointing two new Deputy Prime Ministers.

