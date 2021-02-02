Retail sales in Hong Kongs declining following new virus restrictions





Photo: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg Photo: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg Hong Kong retailers did not see much benefit from the main holiday shopping season, with sales dropping in December after the government tightened controls to combat a rising virus cases Value retail sales fell 13.2% from a year earlier to HK $ 31.4 billion ($ 4.05 billion) after falling a revised 4.1% in November, the Hong Kong Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday. The average rating in a Bloomberg survey for economists was -14.7%. Retail sales by volume fell 14%. “The retail business environment will remain challenging in the near future between inbound tourism and the ongoing local epidemic,” the government said in its report. Retail sales by volume fell a record 25.5% in 2020, she said. The value of retail sales marked a significant decline in December across many industries, including food, spirits and tobacco, in-store merchandise, jewelry and clothing. On the other hand, sales in supermarkets, electrical goods, vehicles and furniture increased, the data showed. Retail sales have been declining every month since January 2019 amid a wider economic recession. Even before the global pandemic disrupted travel and tourism, widespread social unrest and street protests in 2019 kept shoppers away. Hong Kong Economy Contracts Record 6.1% in Pandemic Year the city’s economy just ended an unprecedented two-year economic downturn, shrinking a record 6.1% in 2020 from last year. The city’s economy has not shrunk for two years in a row, according to data dating back to 1962. Both CEO Carrie Lam and CFO Paul Chan have recently expressed optimism that Hong Kong’s economy will recover in 2021, with the recovery expected to come in earnest in the second half of the year, depending on vaccine distribution. The introduction of the National Security Act last year has also impacted widespread public protests. “Once people can get out, the retail sector, the F&B and all the entertainment will be back,” Lam told Bloomberg TV on Jan. 28. “The most difficult is tourism. So airlines, hotels will probably still have to suffer for some time. ” Hong Kong’s Lam Kong praises HSBC as CEO of Grilled Slams UK Chan is set to unveil his latest annual budget, including potential relief for individuals and businesses, on February 24th. (Updates with government comments and additional details.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

