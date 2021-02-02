Italy’s mediator fights to revive government ahead of meeting with president





File in file: Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks at a press conference at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy 29 January 2021. Francesco Ammendola / Italian Presidential Palace / Material Used through REUTERS reuter_tickers

This content was published on February 2, 2021 – 11:40

By Angelo Amante ROM (Reuters) – Policy conflicts and disagreements over government positions are hampering efforts to revive Italy’s ruling coalition as mediator appointed by President Sergio Mattarella is expected to report to the head of state later Tuesday. Mattarella, the supreme arbiter of Italian politics, last week asked lower house chairman Roberto Fico to lead efforts to settle matters between the parties that supported the last government led by Giuseppe Conte. Conte was forced to resign after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s small Italy Viva party left the ruling coalition to manage the twins and the economic crisis. The 5-Star anti-founding movement and the center-left Democratic Party (DP), which form the backbone of the coalition, want Conte to return to power at the head of a new government. Renzi, however, has so far refused to commit to Conte and an Italia Viva source told Reuters that if the parties are unable to find an agreement she would support a technocratic government with wider support in parliament, led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. In an effort to show a break with the past, centristia Italia Viva has also sought to replace Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, political sources said, but he has been defended by his PD party and powerful Confindustria business lobby. A large-scale cabinet reshuffle is unlikely since Mattarella made it known he wants “continuity” in key ministries as the country faces its worst economic crisis since World War II and the raging COVID pandemic. -19. Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, has seen almost 89,000 deaths since its outbreak last February, the second highest number in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. Fico is expected to meet with the president in the afternoon or evening, indefinitely. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing and the parties remain at odds over politics, with Renzi’s small party refusing to back down on its demands despite having barely 2% of voter support, according to opinion polls. The most contentious issue is Italia Viva’s insistence that Italy should borrow from a eurozone rescue fund to help its virus-damaged health system. This is strongly opposed by 5-Star, the largest party in parliament. (Edited by Gavin Jones and Angus MacSwan)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos