Over half in New Delhi may have had COVID, the government survey suggests





People wearing face masks stand in line to enter a subway station amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis / Files NEW DELHI (Reuters) – More than half of New Delhi’s 20 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a government serological survey, the findings of which were echoed in early private sector studies. India has reported 10.8 million COVID-19 infections, most anywhere outside the United States. But Tuesday’s survey, based on about 28,000 samples, suggests the true figure among its 1.35 billion population is dramatically higher and is approaching herd immunity levels. In the fifth sero study conducted in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies (coronavirus) were detected in 56.13% of the city population, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter after the report was published. Separate tests done on more than 700,000 people across India by diagnostic company Thyrocare Technologies showed that 55% of the population may already be infected, its chief told Reuters last week. The World Health Organization says at least 60% to 70% of a population should have immunity to break the transmission chain, although Indian officials have said a lower level could also slow the spread of the virus. Jain said New Delhi had beaten mostly COVID and India’s daily cases and deaths fell to eight-month lows on Tuesday. In total it has reported 154,486 deaths from COVID, giving the country a relatively low fatality rate. One factor in this is the country’s low average age, say medical experts. Two rich states with relatively older populations – Kerala with 3,459 cases and Maharashtra with 1,948 – now account for nearly 70% of new infections. India has vaccinated nearly 4 million people since mid-January, when it launched what the government declares to be the world’s largest immunization campaign, which aims to inoculate over 300 million people by August. Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; edited by John Stonestreet

