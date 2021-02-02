UPDATE 1-Irish PM concerned over ‘bad’ threat to N.Irish port staff





* Some port controls have been suspended over staff security concerns * Unionist politicians demand changes in Brexit barriers * The mistake of the EU Brexit clause has further increased tensions (Adds quotes of the Irish Prime Minister, inscriptions in the office of MPs, changes the date) LARNE, Northern Ireland, February 2 (Reuters) – The Prime Minister of Ireland condemned the threat of post-Brexit control personnel in the ports of Northern Ireland as a very bad and ugly development for which his government was very concerned. Northern Ireland temporarily suspended several inspections at two ports late Monday after a local council withdrew staff over safety concerns and police said they planned to increase patrols at entry points. Many pro-British unionists vehemently oppose new trade barriers introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK as part of Northern Ireland protocol, an independent agreement for the region after Britain left the EU. The protocol was created to uphold the principles of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland open border with Ireland while keeping the region in UK customs territory but also aligned with the EU single market for goods. “I would condemn intimidating tactics against workers … It is a very evil and ugly development and we will definitely do everything we can to help and alleviate the situation,” Michel Martin told reporters. An old unionist, whose party has called on London to demand the removal of new trade barriers, called for calm and partly blamed the European Union for tough action in an effort to curb vaccine exports across the Irish border. A mistake made by EU officials in the brief call and immediate return of emergency powers to the Northern Ireland protocol during a confrontation with Britain over COVID-19 vaccines in recent days further angered the Unionists. These things have certainly created a great deal of tension in the community, Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots told BBC radio, adding that it was difficult for politicians to curb anger in the community. Its time for calm head and wise demeanor. The British-led region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines even after the 1998 peace agreement, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to union with Ireland and Protestant unionists seeking to remain part of the UK. The council whose staff inspected the goods in Larne Port said serious concerns about their safety arose following an increase in misconduct and threatening behavior in recent weeks, including the display of graffiti describing port staff as targets. The Nipsa union, which represents port workers, said on Tuesday that staff were in shock. Alliance non-sectarian party deputy leader Stephen Farry posted a photo on Twitter with captions on the shutters of his Bangor town election office reading RIP GFA, a reference to the Good Friday Agreement. (Additional reporting and writing by Padraic Halpn in Dublin and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Edited by Kate Holton and Giles Elgood)

