International Field News: India





February 1, 2021 India India’s manufacturing PMI closed the year at 56.4, a very healthy number. The unemployment rate has dropped to 6.5%, another sign of recovery. Sales of passenger vehicles in December grew by almost 14% year-on-year. According to the latest UN report, globally, FDI inflows had decreased by 42% compared to 2019. However, in India, it increased by 13% as foreign investors took advantage of the growing economy, numerous business opportunities and government incentives. . For more industry intelligence and other news, read further. India Government Interconnected Productivity Promotion Scheme (PLI) is proving to be a game-changer and is catalyzing the pace of economic recovery countries. Under the PLI scheme, manufacturers receive incentives for increased sales from locally produced products. The scheme stimulates foreign companies to set up production in India and encourages domestic companies to create new production equipment or expand existing ones. It is estimated that the PLI scheme is likely to add over $ 520 billion to the country’s GDP over the next five years. Below are the incentive costs in some of the manufacturing sectors. Tesla Inc. registered its Indian unit in Bangalore. Tesla plans to launch its Model 3 in June this year.

New Jersey-based Triton Electric is planning to invest $ 1 billion in India. Recently, the company launched its electric sedan, Model N4, in India.

Japan-based Daicel Corp. is setting up an airbag inflator factory in Chennai. The initial investment is likely to be around $ 35 million.

MG Motor India (SAIC Motor) plans to invest about $ 70 million to increase production capacity at their Gujarat-based production plant.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest $ 400 million in India to launch a new SUV line.

Bajaj Auto is investing $ 95 million to set up a new production facility in Chakan, Pune.

The Ministry of Defense approved the procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas fighter jets, worth about $ 7 billion, by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). For more information, contact Arun Mahajan ( [email protected] )

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos