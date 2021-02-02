Covid-19: Malaysia sets two unwanted records





PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia set two new records on Tuesday (February 2nd) for more deaths per day and patients receiving treatment in intensive care units. Read more here: Ministry of Health: Record number of 21 deaths, 3,455 new Covid-19 cases There was a record high of 21 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest number of casualties in a single day so far. The number of patients in intensive care also rose to an unprecedented 327, with 145 seeking ventilator support. In a statement, Tan Sri General Director Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the death toll in Malaysia Covid-19 was now 791. “Of the 21 deaths recorded, 12 were in Selangor. The rest were in Sabah (four), Johor (two), Kuala Lumpur (two) and Kedah (one). “All but one death involved Malaysian citizens,” said Dr Noor Hisham. Those who died were aged 36 to 83 years. Most of them suffered from comorbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. Previously, the record for most deaths in a single day was 18, on 22 Jan. Dr Noor Hisham also reported 3,455 new cases of Covid-19, a slight decrease as the number of infections remained above 4,000 over the past five days. Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,145. This is followed by Johor (708 cases), Kuala Lumpur (619) and Sabah (276). “Most cases are detected by infection groups and active contact-tracking activities,” said Dr Noor Hisham. A total of 3,661 patients were released, bringing the number of people cured by Covid-19 in the country to 173,990. There are currently 47,847 active Covid-19 cases being treated in the country’s hospitals and quarantine centers.







