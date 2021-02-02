After 12 years … The Jamaican businessman is accused of killing his first wife

(Jamaica Observer) After 12 years, a case that police said had cooled has resurfaced and the indictment filed yesterday against Portland businessman Everton Beachy Stout McDonald for the murder of his first wife, Marlene McDonald.

The indictment also comes as he faces jail time for allegedly plotting the death of his second wife, Tonia McDonald, who was brutally stabbed on Monday, July 20, 2020.

McDonald’s first wife, Marlene, was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland, in 2009.

The announcement of the first crime charge was made during a press conference of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday afternoon by the deputy commissioner in charge of the crime portfolio Fitz Bailey, who gave warning to the contracted killers.

This was a cool case that was under investigation. It may take a while [but] if you get involved in contract killings, we will find you, Bailey said during a conference attended by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and broadcast via Zoom and various social media platforms.

In September last year, the Home Circuit Court in central Kingston told Denvalyn Minott that he had participated in the murder of Tonia McDonald, who had confided in him. For his confession, Minott was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

He also told the court he was offered $ 3 million by Everton McDonald to carry out beating his wife, with direct instructions that she should be stabbed and her body burned. Minott also told the court he subcontracted the kick to Aska Barnes while he was watching.

Minott, who is a fisherman, added that he took advantage of the trust Tonia McDonald had for her and enticed her towards destroying her. He told the court that after instructing him to take Barnes, whom she believed was a friend of his, he saw Barnes repeatedly stabbing him and cutting his throat.

Her partially burnt body was found outside her flattened Toyota Axio vehicle along Sherwood Forest Main Road in the parish that night.

Deputy Commissioner Bailey revealed that a special team is being formulated to specifically address cases that have been chilled.

There are some cases of colds and we aim to identify those that have solvable factors and then assign them, he said.

According to Commissioner Anderson, technology will play a vital role in advancing the police investigation into murders and other serious criminal activities.

Anderson said over 30 technology programs are well tuned for distribution, including a station management system expected to launch this year.

We are building capacity in strength and that capacity will get better and better results. Capacity is not built overnight but people can be sure we have a clear capacity building program. We are seeing some of the results of this capacity. It’s a work in progress, Anderson said.

We have 30 major technology projects that are a little late, but many of them will be airing this year, including our station registry management system, our case management system, and the ability to link what we do to it. the whole country. “While criminals are fluent, so are we in our communications and our ability to do surveillance,” Anderson told the conference.