Designing coronavirus anti-blockade protests around the world Coronavirus pandemic news





Since the beginning of 2021, a growing number of countries have seen street demonstrations, some of which have turned violent, against government measures implemented to combat COVID-19. During the same period, nearly 100 countries have imposed nationwide blockades or home stay orders, almost a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Europe Protests have erupted across European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. In the Netherlands, protests turned violent, resulting in more than 240 arrests after the government introduced an overnight curfew. In the coastal city of Urk, violent protesters set fire to a COVID-19 testing center and threw fireworks at police. Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen, reporting from Amsterdam, said the protesters were mostly unhappy young people. She added that the riots were being led, in part, by conspiracy theorists linked to the far-right QAnon movement. People protest against coronavirus restrictions in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, on January 24, 2021. The Netherlands has been under blockade since December and is expected to continue until February 9. [File: Rob Engelaar/EPA-EFE] Middle East In Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, hundreds of angry protesters took to the streets to denounce the lack of any economic aid despite a nationwide coronavirus blockade and strict house arrest orders. Witnesses and local media reported that police had fired directly as protesters tried to attack the city government building. One person was killed and 200 others were injured during several nights of fighting. In neighboring Israel, ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with police as authorities faced new difficulties in enforcing coronavirus restrictions on the country’s religious communities. Lebanese protesters set fire to a vehicle in the northern port city of Tripoli on January 27, 2021 [File: Fathi al-Masri/AFP] The rest of the world Protests have also been held in Toronto, Canada and Wellington, New Zealand. Locking durations According to the data drafted by the Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Monitor, nearly 100 countries and territories around the world have reinstated home-staying messages urging residents not to leave home, with a few exceptions such as for essential travel, daytime exercise or shopping food. The table below summarizes the extent of these blockages across the country over 12 months (January 16, 2020, January 15, 2021). 300 366 days Bolivia (320 days), Peru (307 days), Honduras (306 days), Paraguay (305 days), Argentina (303 days), Bahamas (302 days), Jamaica (302 days), Venezuela (302 days), El Salvador (301 days), India (300 days). 250 299 days Algeria (299 days), Chile (297 days), Congo (294 days), Nigeria (293 days), Guinea (292 days), Tonga (291 days), China (289 days), Kosovo (287 days), Mexico ( 285 days), Palestine (278 days), Burma (277 days), Puerto Rico (276 days), Chad (276 days), Suriname (273 days), Guyana (272 days), Bangladesh (271 days), Rwanda (270 days) days) days), Uganda (263 days), Morocco (260 days), Fiji (257 days), Brazil (256 days), Libya (252 days), Panama (252 days), Dominican Republic (251 days) 200 249 days Philippines (247 days), Kenya (246 days), Zimbabwe (245 days), Eritrea (236 days), Israel (233 days), Pakistan (229 days), South Africa (220 days), Kazakhstan (213 days), Haiti (211 days), United States (201 days). 150 199 days Nepal (199 days), Belgium (195 days), Ecuador (195 days), Iraq (195 days), Vietnam (194 days), Lebanon (192 days), Guatemala (193 days), Kyrgyz Republic (192 days), Portugal (192 days), Australia (185 days), Indonesia (185 days), Spain (183 days), Azerbaijan (181 days), Turkey (180 days), Jordan (177 days), Sri Lanka (177 days), Oman (173 days), Ireland (171 days), Colombia (169 days), Russia (169 days), Liberia (163 days), Italy (156 days), Tunisia (156 days), Eswatini (155 days), Afghanistan (154 days)) 100 149 days France (146 days), Georgia (146 days), Albania (145 days), Uzbekistan (141 days), Greece (138 days), Austria (137 days), Bhutan (132 days), Cyprus (131 days), Angola ( 129 days), Aruba (128 days), Bosnia and Herzegovina (128 days), Kuwait (128 days), Monaco (126 days), Hungary (124 days), Mauritania (124 days), Madagascar (122 days), Sudan i South (122 days), Romania (120 days), Cape Verde (117 days), Cuba (116 days), Yemen (109 days), Gabon (108 days), Democratic Republic of the Congo (107 days), Senegal (107 days) ), Barbados (105 days), Bermuda (102 days). 50 99 days Namibia (96 days), United Kingdom (94 days), Malaysia (94 days), Sudan (92 days), Slovakia (92 days), Egypt (91 days), Togo (91 days), Botswana (90 days), Bahrain (88 days), Germany (88 days), Czech Republic (79 days), Luxembourg (79 days), Burkina Faso (72 days), Singapore (72 days), New Zealand (71 days), Trinidad and Tobago ( 70 days)), Malta (69 days), Saudi Arabia (69 days), Mongolia (68 days), Mauritius (68 days), Gambia (67 days), Belize (65 days), Syria (62 days), Islands of United States Virgin (62 days), East Timor (60 days), Lesotho (59 days), Dominica (56 days), Djibouti (55 days), Moldova (53 days), Serbia (53 days), San Marino ( 52 days), Estonia (50 days) 1 49 days Croatia (49 days), Netherlands (49 days), Guam (41 days), United Arab Emirates (40 days), Papua New Guinea (40 days), Bulgaria (37 days), Seychelles (36 days), Laos ( 35 days)), Central African Republic (34 days), Lithuania (31 days), South Korea (28 days), Somalia (28 days), Sierra Leone (24 days), Zambia (23 days), Cambodia (21 days), Ghana (20 days), Kiribati (16 days), Iran (13 days), Uruguay (11 days), Poland (9 days), Canada (7 days), Solomon Islands (3 days), Tajikistan (3 days) ), Mozambique (1 day) No nationwide blockades implemented, only recommended or isolated blockades Andorra, Switzerland, Cote dIvoire, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Greenland, Hong Kong, Japan, Latvia, Mali, Malawi, Niger, Norway, Qatar, Slovenia, Sweden, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Vanuatu No restrictions or recommendations across the country to stay home Burundi, Benin, Belarus, Brunei, Cameroon, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Macao, Nicaragua, Taiwan, Tanzania, Countries / territories not listed above may not have sufficient data.







