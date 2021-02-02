TSA: 2 weapons confiscated at Indianapolis International Airport on the same day bring the total of 2021 to 4





Posted: 1 Feb 2021 / 11:35 PM EST / Updated: 1 Feb 2021 / 11:35 PM EST (Photos by TSA)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Transportation Security Administration says officers at Indianapolis International Airport stopped two handguns loaded in separate, unrelated incidents last week. TSA officers discovered the first weapon in the X-ray machine at the checkpoint around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 27. Shortly before 3 a.m. that day, TSA officers found another weapon at the same checkpoint and lane. The TSA says in both incidents, Indiana Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint and confiscated weapons. The two men involved – one from Upland and the other from Fishers – face “tough Federal civil penalties” for bringing their weapons to an airport security checkpoint, according to the TSA The administration says the two guns are the third and fourth firearms to be discovered by TSA officers at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021. Individuals who want to fly with their guns are allowed to do so as long as they follow the regulations for transporting their gun, Aaron Batt, TSA federal director of security for Indiana, said in a statement. If you want to travel with your gun, the first thing you need to do is make sure it is unloaded. Then pack it in a sturdy case and lock the box. Upon arrival at the airport, take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that you want to fly with it. The airline will ensure that it is kept secure at the bottom of the aircraft so that no one has access to it during the flight. Although an individual may have a concealed transport permit, he does not allow a firearm to be carried on an airplane. The TSA says that when someone shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the lane of the checkpoint falls into a deadlock until police resolve the incident, which may delay passengers to get to their gates. The administration says it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty for passengers carrying a loaded pistol at a checkpoint, with a first offense ranging from $ 4,100 to $ 13,669 depending on aggravating circumstances. Click here for a complete list of civil sentences. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with firearms posted on its website. The TSA also advises travelers to contact their airline as they may have additional requirements to travel with firearms and ammunition.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos