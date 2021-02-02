Vietnam confirms recent outbreak of virus is a more contagious variant of MB





HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s health minister said on Tuesday that a newly discovered coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, was caused by Britain’s most contagious variant of the coronavirus. Photograph Photograph: Journalists holding their sample tubes at the National Congress Center, the site of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam January 29, 2021. REUTERS / Kham The new variant is spreading fast, we need to be faster, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who heads the COVID-19 workforce, at a government meeting. We do not have to worry so much about increasing the number of cases. The most important thing is contact tracking. We must remain vigilant, but not panic. Six days after the virus reappeared in northern Hai Duong province, the group there is under control, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, according to a government statement. Containing the virus in the capital, Hanoi – where 20 new cases have been discovered – will last longer, he added. The gene ranking showed that 12 of the 276 newly discovered patients are positive with the variant in the UK, although the source of this outbreak remains unknown, Long said at a cabinet meeting. We must strictly follow the regulations of wearing masks. With the new strain, Long said, each infected person can infect about 10 people compared to five in the recent waves that Vietnam has treated. Thanks to targeted mass testing and strict quarantine, Vietnam has kept its virus count at a low of 1,882 cases and 35 deaths, earning worldwide ratings for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic. Testing capacity Hanoi must increase measures to contain the virus. The health ministry will support the city to update its testing capacity to 40,000 tests per day, Long said. Hanoi has taken 15,000 samples since the last blast and currently has the capacity to perform 5,000 tests a day, an official from the Hanois health department said on Monday. Vietnam approved a vaccine from AstraZeneca PLC on Saturday after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country should have one in the first quarter. The government had previously said it was in talks to buy 30 million doses of the vaccine. State media reported that the first batch of 50,000 doses would arrive by March, with the rest delivered in June. Vietnam reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Officials have said they will try to contain the latest blast by February 6th. Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by James Pearson, Ed Davies and Gareth Jones

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos