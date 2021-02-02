Conclusion of Delhi serosurvey herd immunity to deal with a salt, scientists say – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Has Delhi achieved herd immunity against COVID-19? It is tempting to say yes given the number of diving cases assessed along with the latest sero survey showing 56.13 percent of people in the city have antibodies against the infection, but scientists are cautious.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government announced the results of the fifth sero survey, with a sample of 28,000 across 11 districts in Delhi.

The 56.13 percent prevalence score – with Southwest Delhi higher at 62.18 percent and North Delhi lower at 49.09 percent suggests perhaps the national capital may be the first in the country to achieve herd immunity.

The sero survey is the largest in the country so far and also the highest seropositivity number reported for any Indian city.

Health Minister Satyender Jain said Delhi was moving towards herd immunity, adding that “better not to get into experts alone it will only be able to give a clear picture”.

The findings are useful in assessing the extent of the spread of the disease, but should be taken with caution, said immunologist Satish Devadas.

“Even if the sample size is relatively small, it should be taken into account. However, conclusions on herd immunity should be taken with a salt,” a scientist from the Institute of Life Sciences in Odisha told PTI Devadas. .

Other scientists also advise abundant care.

Although the results suggest the possibility that herd immunity could break the COVID-19 transmission chain and the findings are penetrating to get an idea of ​​the coronavirus community spreading in the city, some experts said the risks may not be over.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases per day has been in steady decline since the city’s one-day highest increase of 8,593 cases on November 11th.

On Monday, the city reported 121 new cases and three deaths, the lowest in 10 months.

Herd immunity occurs when a significant number of people in a community become immune to a contagious disease after recovering from the infection, inhibiting its spread throughout the population.

Experts noted that it is not known what number of recovered individuals must be in a community to break the viral transmission chain with herd immunity.

“Our best bet is still in the 60-70 percent range but this is based on theory and not on the specific information we have about the duration of immune protection after infection,” epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan told PTI.

Laxminarayan, founder and director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Politics (CDDEP) in the US, said many pockets within urban India may have already reached this threshold.

However, it remains unclear whether even herd immunity with a seropositivity of 60–70 per cent in a population can prevent a subsequent surge of COVID-19.

The scientists cited the example of the Brazilian city of Manaus, where immunity to the infection may have already begun to wane.

A study of blood donors in the city, published in the journal Science, showed that about 76 percent of the population could be infected with SARS-CoV-2 by October 2020 – a rate of infection that would be above the theoretical threshold of immunity.

Along with this, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city peaked in late April and also remained stable and “quite low” from May to November, a comment published in The Lancet magazine on Thursday noted.

While some experts pointed out that this may have been due to the population having achieved herd immunity, scientists, including those from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in Brazil, said a sudden increase in the number of COVID hospital admissions -19 in Manaus this month has been unexpected and a “cause for concern”.

One of the reasons mentioned by the scientists in the commentary was that the immunity against infection observed in the Manaus population could have started to fade by December 2020 after the initial exposure to the coronavirus.

The scientists also highlighted the possibility of new lines of coronavirus virus, leading to a resurgence of cases in countries with high seropositivity, if these variants of the virus have increased transmissibility compared to pre-existing circulating species.

“If the resurrection in Manaus is due to the weakening of protective immunity, then similar resurrection scenarios should be expected elsewhere,” the scientists wrote in the commentary.

Immunologist Satyajit Rath believes there is a possibility of a similar situation in cities around the world, including Delhi.

“The high rate of infection and seropositivity in the large Brazilian city of Manaus initially seemed to effectively indicate ‘herd immunity’, but then the number of cases started to rise again in Manaus,” said Rath, who is affiliated with the Institute. New Delhi National Immunology Institute. PTI.

“There are some indications that this may be associated with decreased seropositivity because antibody responses may not be stable over time in all affected people. This would make them sensitive,” he added.

Rath said patterns of infection and seropositivity in the population are extremely variable for the new coronavirus and “a hundred samples for the municipal ward in Delhi may not have caught this change and may therefore overestimate overall seropositivity”.

“Block after block movement restrictions are reduced and so communities can not stay isolated. So a general comment about herd immunity or community immunity is unrealistic at the moment,” added immunologist Vineeta Bal, of the Indian Institute. of Science and Education, Pune

Recent studies, including those from Rockefeller University in the US, have shown that a declining number of antibodies in recovered individuals may not yet suggest a risk of re-infection.

Michel C. Nussenzweig, lead author of one of these studies, noted that instead of the body producing antibodies all the time after being cured of the virus, the immune system creates memory B cells that recognize the coronavirus and quickly release a new round of antibodies. when they encounter it a second time.

The study, published in the journal Nature, also noted that the remaining viral particles hidden inside intestinal tissue could stimulate the evolution of memory B cells in a way that could train it to treat new variants of the virus.

With reliable estimates not available on the percentage of people who need to be protected by immunity in order to stop the virus from spreading eventually, Rath said vaccination could be the way forward.

Since the number of vaccine doses currently available in the country is limited, and with vaccination progressing very slowly, she believes that seroprevalence data do not provide any useful information on vaccination.

Research has also shown that recovered and vaccinated individuals may also not completely disrupt virus transmission.

Experts, including Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, have advised vaccinated and recovered individuals to continue wearing masks.