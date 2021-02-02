Hyundai Motorsports makes history on Daytona International Raceway | News





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., February 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – It was a historic day at the Daytona International Raceway as Hyundai introduced the world with two new cars and marked their first podium at the “World Race Center”. Before the launch of the famous 24-hour Rolex in Daytona, Hyundai Motorsports Group introduced the Veloster ETCR, the first electric battery-powered racer. Based on the Veloster N road, the car was specially designed for the new ETCR category and wowed IMSA racing fans and Daytona fans as it passed the 3.56-mile “Roval” displaying the high shores of Daytona with a calm but also thrilling buzzing Moments later, the new Elantra N TCR received the green flag for the first time ever, making its racing debut at the opening of the series for the Michelin 2021 IMSA Pilot Challenge (IMPC). Both cars # 33 and # 98 Elantra N TCR completed the tedious 4-hour endurance challenge, completing the unforgivable 370 miles, taking the checkered flag within the top ten; completing the sixth and ninth, respectively. An impressive achievement for the debut of the new racing car, which is the racing version of the Hyundai Elantra, recently announced 2021 Car of the Year in North America. Records Hyundai Veloster N TCR winning championship multiplied at IMPC this season. Six Hyundai Veloster N TCRs started the race in Daytona. Within the last hour, the arm wrestling for Hyundai’s first podium finish came down to a battle between entry # 77 Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) of Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis and # 54 Universal Clothing Veloster N TCR e Michael Johnson and Stephen Simpson. Hagler and Johnson started the race and handed over healthy race cars to Lewis and Simpson who took the battle on the final lap. Lewis took the lead in lap 78 with the other Hyundai driver Mason Filippi in the second and Simpson in the fifth. It was a Hyundai 1,2,3 with Lewis at the helm, followed by Philip and Simpson. Lewis and Philip made the race for their last stop with 20 laps to do; Simpson and the team made it their own in lap 93. With 11 laps to go and fresh tires, the trio fought with Lewis and Simpson in the front and back cubes fighting for the podium position. Philip remained in achieving the battle a little behind in the fifth. It was Simpson who made the final move on the final lap and led the Hyundai car parade over the finish line in third, fourth (# 77 Lewis), fifth (# 51 Philippi), sixth (# 33 Wilkins) and ninth (# 98 pursuit). Hyundai Motor America At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, improving things is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai’s range of technology-rich products for cars, SUVs and electric vehicles and alternative fuel cells is backed by Hyundai Assuranceour’s promise to create a better customer experience. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealers nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the US are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Please visit our media site atwww.HyundaiNews.com Hyundai Motor America atTweet|YouTube|Facebook|Instagram View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motorsports-makes-history-at-daytona-international-raceway-301219524.html SOURCE Hyundai Motor America







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos