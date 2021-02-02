Tenet Still flies in VOD as World News stays strong





“Greenland,” Gerard Butler’s thriller with no family theater, remains high on the VOD charts almost 7 weeks after its release.

This week offered some news on VOD. The anticipation of the debut of “Little Things” on HBO Max as well as in the movies made others avoid the week? Leave room for two headlines to continue the high-flying flight with “Tenet” at $ 5.99 and “News of the World” at $ 19.99. Like last week, everyone placed # 1 on two of the four graphs we follow. The continued interest in Christopher Nolan’s film may seem ironic as it was Warners’ last major release to see a traditional show. Studio reportedly reimburses 70 percent of VOD rent; if it had 1 million rents a week, at the current price of $ 5.99, it would generate nearly $ 4.2 million. That would justify postponing a move to HBO Max. Like PVOD, Universal sees a more generous 80 percent revenue streak in News of the World Rentals. For a $ 4 million return – a nice favor for a movie with a reported budget of $ 38 million and a Netflix sale for the rest of the world – it would take $ 250,000. Similar Similar For another model of how these economies might work, there is the record sale of Sundance 2021. Apple paid $ 25 million reported for the first night movie “CODA,” which suggests high costs are a reasonable risk to broadcasters. who have the money to do it. “Tenet” was one of two titles to make all four lists. The “Promising Young Woman,” which remains a $ 19.99 $ premium purchase, was second. The other two most prominent PVOD titles are “Greenland” and “The Croods: A New Age”, which ranked second or third on three charts. Gerald Butler’s disaster-smart movie saw a big step this week that could be linked to word of mouth in the welcome title. The other film that makes three graphics is Nate Parker’s “American Skin”. The director’s first film after “Birth of a Nation” saw the best results of any non-PVOD original in January. Larry Horricks / Netflix The Netflix chart has three new originals leading the way this week. “The Dig”, starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan, received the most attention, but ranks 3rd. However, the current number 1 is “Under Zero”, a Spanish entry about a lone driver of a prison carriage that was driving attackers amid a storm. Next is the daily ‘Finding Ohanas’ show, in which two kids from Brooklyn search for treasure and rediscover their Hawaiian roots. Apple TV Sorted by number of transactions, with position from Monday, February 1st 1. Parim (Brothers Warner) – $ 5.99 2. Greenland (STX) – $ 19.99 3. Great Short (Paramount) – $ 3.99 4. Synchronous (Well Go) – $ 3.99 5. World News (Universal) – $ 19.99 6. The Wolf of Wall Street (Paramount) – $ 3.99 7. Exodus: Gods and Kings (Disney) – $ 3.99 8. Fight with grandfather (101) – $ 5.99 9. The Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $ 19.99 10. Honest thief (Briarcliff) – $ 5.99 Fandango NOW Sorted by revenue accrued non-transactions, for January 25-31 1. World News (Universal) – $ 19.99 2. Greenland (STX) – $ 19.99 3. The Croods: A new era (Universal) – $ 19.99 4. The Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $ 19.99 5. Weird (Universal) – $ 14.99 6. Our friend (Gravitas Ventures) – $ 19.99 7. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $ 19.99 8. Let It Go (Focus) – $ 14.99 9. American Leather (Vertical) – $ 6.99 10. Parim (Brothers Warner) – $ 5.99 Google Play Sorted by number of transactions, with daily position from Monday, February 1st 1. Parim (Brothers Warner) – $ 5.99 2. The Croods: A new era (Universal) – $ 19.99 3. Greenland (STX) – $ 19.99 4. Fight with grandfather (101) – $ 5.99 5. Honest thief (Briarcliff) – $ 5.99 6. Love and monsters (Paramount) – $ 4.99 7. American Leather (Vertical) – $ 6.99 8. The Wolf of Wall Street (Paramount) – $ 3.99 9. Born a Champion (Lionsgate) – $ 5.99 10. The Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $ 19.99 Spectrum Sorted by transactions between January 22-28, all priced at $ 6.99, except where indicated 1. World News (Universal) – $ 19.99 2. The honest thief (Open road) 3. The Croods: A new era (Universal) – $ 19.99 4. Parim (Brothers Warner) 5. American Leather (Vertical) 6. Day of Atonement (Paramount) 7. Fight with grandfather (101) 8. Our friend (Gravitas Ventures) – $ 19.99 9. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $ 19.99 10. The Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $ 19.99 Netflix Movies Most viewed ranking, current from Monday, February 1st; the originals include titles produced and acquired by Netflix 1. Below Zero (Original Spanish Netflix 2021) 2. Finding ‘Ohana (Original 2021 Netflix) 3. Excavation (Original 2021 Netflix) 4. The next three days (2010 theatrical performances) 5. The Missing (2020 video on demand) 6. Ballina (2013 theatrical performances) 7. Penguin Bloom (Original 2021 Netflix) 8. We Can Be Heroes (Original 2020 Netflix) 9. Out of wire (Original 2021 Netflix) 10. The Penguins of Madagascar (Theatrical performance 2014) Register: Stay on top of the latest news in film and TV! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.







