



Scattered moderate snow bands are concentrated west of the Beltway and most concentrated in the area from Frederick to Leesburg. Areas ending up under heavier groups can still get a fast layer in inches. These hit or miss bands can be with us tonight as well. Well post another update around noon. 9:15 am The snow still continues but it eases a little Areas within the Beltway and along Interstate 95 north to near Colombia continue to see snow but radars show that the belt narrows slightly and the intensity decreases. The snow may continue in the nearby area for another hour or so, and then it should start to decrease, unless the band is restored. Areas in the north can see snow falling a little faster. Overall about 2-3 inches of snow has fallen in the immediate area since last night, pushing total three-day storms in the 4- to 6-inch range. Once this snowdrift fades, the snow does not necessarily end. While it is likely to catch some rest, the scattered snowfall may re-emerge this afternoon, possibly even lasting overnight. Temperatures this afternoon should rise above freezing, so any extra gathering should be mostly grass and untreated roads. Well-traveled and treated roads should stay wet. 8:10 am Snow continues in the narrow strip through the subway area An almost motionless strip of light to moderate-time snow continues to pass through the heart of the subway area. It extends from Carroll County through Montgomery and western Howard counties through County, East Fairfax County and western Prince Georges counties and into eastern Prince William and western Charles counties. Snow can continue for at least another hour or two and another half inch by inch is possible, with isolated new amounts up to two inches. The National Weather Service has extended winter weather counseling from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the snow belt. Reports indicate that the main roads are good due to temperatures close to or even slightly above freezing, but the side roads are poor and visibility is reduced. About one to an inch of snow fell in many parts of the nearby area overnight. 6:30 a.m. The Snow Gang has set up along Interstate 95 A narrow strip of light to moderate snow has risen across the immediate area, paralleling Corridor I-95. This can stay stationary for a few more hours and produce up to an inch or two of snow accumulation, while reducing visibility and causing smooth roads. Our next update will be around 8am Daily figure of the day A somewhat subjective estimate of the weather of the day, on a scale from 0 to 10. 4/10: More snowflakes are fun, but lacking in that sun. Expressed forecast Sot: Snow showers, windy. Heights: 35-40.

Tonight: Showers or snowfall. Ulet: 24-29.

Neser: Becoming mostly sunny. Heights: 37-42. Forecast in detail A slow-moving northeast keeps the cold, cloudy and windy weather in play today with scattered snowfall possible until this evening. Sunlight is finally starting to break out tomorrow, and we should see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, too, before a front approaches on Friday with the possibility of rain. We get colder by Saturday and will have to see another possible winter storm by Sunday. Today (Tuesday): Scattered, cold and windy with scattered rain. Embarrassing winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour with explosions of up to 35 miles per hour will make the heights between the mid 30s feel like the 20s. Belief: Average Tonight: The clouds continue with some possible snowstorms as the descents descend in the mid-20s. Look for great spots, especially on typical slippery surfaces. Winds stay spicy, blowing from 10 to 15 miles per hour with winds of up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. Belief: Average Follow us Facebook, Tweet and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the weekend forecast … Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy conditions start the day, but we should see partial clearing during the morning until noon before the mostly sunny sky rises in the afternoon as high achievements hit the upper 30s to maybe 40s low. It will still be windy, with winds blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour with explosions of up to 25 or even 30 miles per hour. Confidence: Medium High Tomorrow night: Clear and cold with winds blowing as it lowers range from upper adolescence in the outer suburbs to the mid-20s and highs in the city. Confidence: Medium High A look ahead Thursday it is a more pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and ups and downs in the mid 40s. Thursday night we have to see rising clouds, with landings going back to the 1930s. Confidence: Medium High Friday brings warmer weather in front of a cold front as the sky stays cloudy and rainfall comes. Highs range from mid-40s to about 50s. Coming colder skies partly killed on Friday night, with decreases in the ’20s to around 30s. Trust: Medium Saturday it should be partly cloudy and cooler with a chance for a shower, as high levels reach in the high 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies return Saturday evening with declines in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Low-Medium Sunday may display another storm system that could bring mixed snow or rain in the area, continuing Sunday night. High-achieving must be in the 30s to ’20s or teenagers on Sunday evenings. Confidence: Low Snow potential index A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the coming week, on a scale of 0-10. 4/10 (): Seeing a possible coastal storm system late this weekend.







