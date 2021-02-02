International
Here is what is in the vaccine contract between AstraZeneca and the EU
This is an automatic machine translation of an article published by Business Insider into another language. Machine translations can generate errors or inaccuracies; we will continue to work to improve these translations. You can find the original version here.
The European Commission has published their contract with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca.
The document shows that in the dispute over AstraZeneca’s failure to deliver vaccines to the EU, the contractual framework does not provide final clarity.
According to the document, AstraZeneca has only pledged to provide the vaccine on the basis of “best efforts”. The EU, on the other hand, swears by the guarantees that AstraZeneca has given in the contract.
The contract between the EU and AstraZeneca is now public (you can download it here) but does not provide final clarity as to why the pharmaceutical company is supplying fewer vaccines than has been reported in the European Union and what the EU Commission can do about it.
What is clear, however, is that there have been stable setting dates for certain amounts of vaccine doses in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, as the EU Commission recently claimed.
And yes, there is talk of “best practice efforts” in producing and supplying the AstraZeneca vaccine to and for the EU, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in an interview on Thursday.
But it is important to note how the contract defines the “best efforts” for AstraZeneca namely as the effort “that a company of similar size, with similar infrastructure and resources” as the drug manufacturer would do to produce and distribute a vaccine under the challenges and pressures of the current coronavirus pandemic.
This leaves a lot of room for interpretation. The EU may take the position that meeting the agreed distribution of 80 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 has been feasible for AstraZeneca. The pharmaceutical company could argue that, despite “best efforts”, this was not simply the case.
AstraZeneca provided EU contractual guarantees – but are these related to agreed shipments?
Another interesting aspect of the contract is the guarantees that AstraZeneca gave to the EU Commission.
Under clause 13.1, section (e), AstraZeneca promises that the company “is not under any obligation, contractual or otherwise, to any person or third party in connection with the Initial Doses of Europe [the agreed vaccine supplies to the EU, ed.]”and, moreover, no conflict of interest” which in principle are not in accordance with the agreements in this contract or which would affect the performance of the obligations set out in this contract. “
It is possible for the EU Commission to interpret this clause as a guarantee for the distribution of the amount of vaccine doses agreed with AstraZeneca. If so will probably have to be decided by the courts.
Confusion about production sites in the UK
Another point of contention in recent days have been the production facilities of AstraZeneca in the UK. The EU Commission insisted that these be named in the contract to assist in the production of EU-ordered supplies.
AstraZeneca objected that the plants in the UK were for shipments within the UK and that supply shortages in the EU resulted from production problems there.
The contract now makes it clear that AstraZeneca would produce supplies of vaccines destined for the EU under the “best reasonable efforts” in the EU by counting the two plants in the UK referred to as “in the EU” within the meaning of the contract.
This means that the EU Commission was right: AstraZeneca should guarantee its supplies to the EU, if necessary, by producing in the UK.
The EU is making a shameful mistake
The document published by the EU Commission did not actually contain the amounts and costs specified in the contract between the EU and AstraZeneca. The respective transitions were derived from the agreement between the two contracting parties.
However, just like mirror first reported, a technical error occurred in the process. In the first version of the published contract, the edits can be read in the bookmark function of conventional PDF readers. This revealed some information that was supposed to remain secret. Only later did the EU Commission upload a properly edited document.
Prior to that, however, it was possible to see that the EU was paying a total of $ 1 billion (870 million) AstraZeneca for the production, storage and distribution of agreed vaccine doses. If the costs of AstraZeneca exceed this amount, the company is supposed to notify the EU so that they are compensated for the additional costs. The pharmaceutical company must provide evidence of additional costs of more than 20%.
Another edited passage states that EU member states must pay the costs of filling, storing and distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, another passage says that AstraZeneca must distribute 100 million additional doses of the vaccine, if the EU withdraws the contracted option for them, by July 1, 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]