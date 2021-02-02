‘Regenerative tourism’ ranks first as pandemic forces travel industry to reassess





TORONTO – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devalue the global travel sector, the tourism industry has been forced to reevaluate many aspects of its operations by looking for many ways to re-frame the entire post-pandemic tourism experience. The concept of value-based regenerative tourism, which aims to go beyond the ecotourism of previous years, pushes travelers to leave destinations better than they found them. It’s about people matching their values ​​with their travels, said Bruce Poon Tip, founder of Toronto G Adventures-based adventure travel company, to your CTVs on Tuesday morning. It is about travelers who are involved in improving the lives of local people and communities, the environment and culture because of their visit – and while they visit. It’s a kind of more apt trip, Poon Tip explained. Twenty-two tour groups, including G Adventures have signed up Coalitions The Future of Tourism 13 guiding principles, including those that require fair distribution of income and contain land use for tourism. The National Tourism Organization of New Zealand has taken steps to discuss measuring the success of tourism not only in monetary value but also in cultural and natural value. In support of this goal, New Zealand Tourism website informs travelers about the Tiaki Promise which is a set of guiding principles that visitors should follow to help them travel safely and conscientiously through the country. In the US, travel company Regenerative Travel promises to help you book a vacation that meets your values ​​by appreciating destinations, carriers and accommodations in things like respecting local ecosystems, avoiding disposable plastic and honoring local history and culture. I think it’s the natural evolution of travel, said Poon Tip. The travel industry has undergone an evolution for the last 20 years, from ecotourism to responsible travel to sustainable travel. Now with this pandemic on the other side of it, where travel is needed for so many communities, because so much of the gross national product of so many countries, people are looking for ways they can help when they travel. Poon Tip said some countries sign the new travel movement without even knowing it, as regenerative tourism operators create experiences that begin to change the industry landscape. But there may be difficulties in adopting regenerative tourism, which imposes more restrictions and higher thresholds on operators as the travel sector desperately tries to recover some of predicted $ 3.4 trillion in dollar losses from the pandemic. Poon Tip acknowledged the difficulties the industry faces, but said the pandemic has provided an opportunity for the travel industry to rebuild in a better way. There are places that have wanted to be sustainable for a long time, but they have invested heavily in ordinary tourism like cruises or compound resorts like vacations, he said. It is a long-term investment if they want to make a more sustainable and meaningful journey. Canada has several offers that adhere to the regenerative model, Poon Tip highlighted Fogo Island in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the Okanagan Valley in BC as two opportunities for tourists to explore. The more people who want regenerative tourism, the more it will become the norm, said Poon Tip.







