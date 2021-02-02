



Dutch Institute of Public Health says new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands fell by 20% over the past week to 28,628

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands fell 20% over the past week, but more transmissible variants now account for two-thirds of Dutch infections, the public health institution said on Tuesday just hours before a government press conference on blocking hard of country. The institute said the new infections dropped to 28,628 but prompted the greatest possible care in any blockage relaxation. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was not expected to announce any major easing of the tough stalemate that began on December 15th. Bars and restaurants have been closed even longer since mid-October. The first blockade relief this year came on Sunday, when the government announced that primary schools and day care centers would reopen next Monday. The Institute of Public Health said last week’s drop in new infections was a result of the blockade, but said it was too early to show what effect the clock ban in the country has had since taking effect on January 23rd. The Netherlands this week recorded the lowest daily increase in infections since late September. The introduction of the curfew from 9pm to 4:30pm caused unrest in several Dutch towns and cities, with looted shops and a virus testing facility burned by youths in a fishing village. The protests against the blockade last weekend were generally peaceful. The Institute of Public Health said without more contagious variants, the situation would go in the right direction, but warned that mitigation of measures (blockage) can only be done with the utmost care. Under the blockade, all non-core schools and shops are closed, along with public places like cinemas, museums and libraries. There are also strict restrictions on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings. The confirmed Dutch death toll in the pandemic is more than 14,100. Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak

